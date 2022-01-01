Waffles in Bay Shore
Bay Shore restaurants that serve waffles
More about Peter Pan Diner
Peter Pan Diner
999 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore
|Belgian Waffle
|$9.55
Served with Butter and Syrup.
More about Toast Coffeehouse
WRAPS • BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Toast Coffeehouse
9 S Park Avenue, Bay Shore
|Chicken & Waffle
|$18.50
Belgian waffle with cornmeal crusted fried chicken thigh topped with fresh pineapple & strawberry, served with maple pecan syrup
*Contains Gluten & Dairy
|Tennessee Chicken & Waffle
|$18.50
Cinnamon sugar sweet potato waffle with spicy honey fried chicken thigh, roasted red pepper & green onion
*Contains Gluten & Dairy