Waffles in Bay Shore

Bay Shore restaurants
Bay Shore restaurants that serve waffles

Peter Pan Diner

999 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Belgian Waffle$9.55
Served with Butter and Syrup.
More about Peter Pan Diner
WRAPS • BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Toast Coffeehouse

9 S Park Avenue, Bay Shore

Avg 4.5 (3333 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle$18.50
Belgian waffle with cornmeal crusted fried chicken thigh topped with fresh pineapple & strawberry, served with maple pecan syrup
*Contains Gluten & Dairy
Tennessee Chicken & Waffle$18.50
Cinnamon sugar sweet potato waffle with spicy honey fried chicken thigh, roasted red pepper & green onion
*Contains Gluten & Dairy
More about Toast Coffeehouse

