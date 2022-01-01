Grilled steaks in Bay Shore
Bay Shore restaurants that serve grilled steaks
Peter Pan Diner
999 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore
|Lo-Carb Grilled Steak
|$20.25
Grilled Steak with Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions and Jack Blend Cheese on a Whole Wheat Tortilla. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.
SALADS
Taco Guacamole
617A E Main St, Bay Shore
|Grilled Steak Quesadilla
|$9.00
Grilled Steak and cheese. Sour cream and Salsa on the side.
|Single Grill Steak Taco
|$3.67
One grilled steak taco with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
|Grilled Steak Platter
|$10.96
Served with grilled steak, rice, beans and a salad.