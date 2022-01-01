Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Bay Shore

Bay Shore restaurants
Bay Shore restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Peter Pan Diner

999 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lo-Carb Grilled Steak$20.25
Grilled Steak with Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions and Jack Blend Cheese on a Whole Wheat Tortilla. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.
More about Peter Pan Diner
SALADS

Taco Guacamole

617A E Main St, Bay Shore

Avg 4.4 (663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Steak Quesadilla$9.00
Grilled Steak and cheese. Sour cream and Salsa on the side.
Single Grill Steak Taco$3.67
One grilled steak taco with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
Grilled Steak Platter$10.96
Served with grilled steak, rice, beans and a salad.
More about Taco Guacamole

