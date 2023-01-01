Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Bay Shore

Go
Bay Shore restaurants
Toast

Bay Shore restaurants that serve crab cakes

Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar

12 E Main St, BAY SHORE

Avg 4.3 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes$21.00
More about Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar
Consumer pic

WRAPS • BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Toast Coffeehouse

9 S Park Avenue, Bay Shore

Avg 4.5 (3333 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake BLT Benedict$21.95
Two organic poached eggs served on homemade crab cakes with grape tomatoes, microgreens and crispy bacon finished with smoked paprika hollandaise
*contains gluten and dairy
More about Toast Coffeehouse

