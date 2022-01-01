Cannolis in Bay Shore

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bay Shore restaurants that serve cannolis
Peter Pan Diner
999 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore
No reviews yet
Cannoli Cake
$6.30
More about Peter Pan Diner
The Pizzeria of Bay Shore
11 Maple Ave, Bay Shore
No reviews yet
Mini Cannoli
$2.50
More about The Pizzeria of Bay Shore
