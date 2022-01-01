Boneless wings in Bay Shore

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar

12 E Main St, BAY SHORE

Avg 4.3 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boneless Wings$17.00
Hand breaded chicken tossed in your choice of classic buffalo or tropical bbq sauce.
More about Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar
Boneless Wings image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Tap Room - Bay Shore

44-46 East Main St, Bay Shore

Avg 4.6 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Boneless Wings$14.00
Crispy boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese. Choice of mild, medium, hot, BBQ, orange chili, dry chili rub, or sesame garlic.
More about The Tap Room - Bay Shore

