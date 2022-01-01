Burritos in Bay Shore

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco Guacamole image

SALADS

Taco Guacamole

617A E Main St, Bay Shore

Avg 4.4 (663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tropical Chicken Burrito$11.00
Served with grilled chicken, spinach, pico de gallo, a homemade sauce and cheese.
Mixto Burrito$10.75
Served with shredded chicken, ground beef, beans, pico de gallo, jalapeño, sour cream and cheese.
Mixed Vegetable Burrito
Served on a whole wheat tortilla with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
More about Taco Guacamole
Consumer pic

WRAPS • BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Toast Coffeehouse

9 S Park Avenue, Bay Shore

Avg 4.5 (3333 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Original Burrito$15.95
Scrambled eggs, sausage, potato, peppers, onion, & jack cheese, served with home fries & mango salsa
Gringo Burrito$16.95
Egg whites, spinach, turkey, & jack cheese in whole wheat tortilla, served with home fries & mango salsa
Bandito Burrito$15.95
Scrambled eggs, crisp bacon, potato, roasted red pepper, & smoked gouda, served with home fries & mango salsa
More about Toast Coffeehouse

