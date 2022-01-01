Burritos in Bay Shore
Bay Shore restaurants that serve burritos
More about Taco Guacamole
SALADS
Taco Guacamole
617A E Main St, Bay Shore
|Tropical Chicken Burrito
|$11.00
Served with grilled chicken, spinach, pico de gallo, a homemade sauce and cheese.
|Mixto Burrito
|$10.75
Served with shredded chicken, ground beef, beans, pico de gallo, jalapeño, sour cream and cheese.
|Mixed Vegetable Burrito
Served on a whole wheat tortilla with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
More about Toast Coffeehouse
WRAPS • BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Toast Coffeehouse
9 S Park Avenue, Bay Shore
|Original Burrito
|$15.95
Scrambled eggs, sausage, potato, peppers, onion, & jack cheese, served with home fries & mango salsa
|Gringo Burrito
|$16.95
Egg whites, spinach, turkey, & jack cheese in whole wheat tortilla, served with home fries & mango salsa
|Bandito Burrito
|$15.95
Scrambled eggs, crisp bacon, potato, roasted red pepper, & smoked gouda, served with home fries & mango salsa