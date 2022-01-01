Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Bay Shore

Bay Shore restaurants
Bay Shore restaurants that serve greek salad

Banner pic

 

Peter Pan Diner

999 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad Chicken Wrap$15.95
Crisp Romaine Lettuce with Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Greek Olives, Red Onion and Tomatoes with Greek Dressing
Greek Salad Wrap$9.95
Crisp Romaine Lettuce with Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Greek Olives, Red Onion and Tomatoes with Greek Dressing
Our Famous Greek Salad$16.15
Crisp Romaine Lettuce Topped with Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Grape Leaves, Greek Olives, Red Onion and Tomatoes with Greek Dressing
More about Peter Pan Diner
Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar

12 E Main St, BAY SHORE

Avg 4.3 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$14.00
Cucumbers, heirloom romaine, feta, red spring onion, Greek vinaigrette, dill, black olives
More about Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar

