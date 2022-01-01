Greek salad in Bay Shore
Bay Shore restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Peter Pan Diner
Peter Pan Diner
999 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore
|Greek Salad Chicken Wrap
|$15.95
Crisp Romaine Lettuce with Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Greek Olives, Red Onion and Tomatoes with Greek Dressing
|Greek Salad Wrap
|$9.95
Crisp Romaine Lettuce with Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Greek Olives, Red Onion and Tomatoes with Greek Dressing
|Our Famous Greek Salad
|$16.15
Crisp Romaine Lettuce Topped with Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Grape Leaves, Greek Olives, Red Onion and Tomatoes with Greek Dressing