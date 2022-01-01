Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Bay Shore

Go
Bay Shore restaurants
Toast

Bay Shore restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Banner pic

 

Peter Pan Diner

999 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Sandwich
On your Choice of Bread
Egg Salad Sandwich$8.10
With Lettuce
More about Peter Pan Diner
Consumer pic

WRAPS • BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Toast Coffeehouse

9 S Park Avenue, Bay Shore

Avg 4.5 (3333 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gourmet Egg Sandwich$10.95
Two farm fresh eggs, grilled chorizo, avocado, jalapeno jack, chipotle aioli served with home fries
Egg Sandwich$4.95
Classic egg sandwich with two eggs cooked to your liking, your choice of meat, American cheese, and your choice of bread!
More about Toast Coffeehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Bay Shore

Shrimp Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Steak Tacos

Quesadillas

Mac And Cheese

Grilled Steaks

Chili

Map

More near Bay Shore to explore

Amityville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Brentwood

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ocean Beach

No reviews yet

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Commack

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Sayville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1598 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1335 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston