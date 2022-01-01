Egg sandwiches in Bay Shore
Bay Shore restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Peter Pan Diner
999 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore
|Egg Sandwich
On your Choice of Bread
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$8.10
With Lettuce
WRAPS • BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Toast Coffeehouse
9 S Park Avenue, Bay Shore
|Gourmet Egg Sandwich
|$10.95
Two farm fresh eggs, grilled chorizo, avocado, jalapeno jack, chipotle aioli served with home fries
|Egg Sandwich
|$4.95
Classic egg sandwich with two eggs cooked to your liking, your choice of meat, American cheese, and your choice of bread!