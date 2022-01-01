Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Bay Shore
/
Bay Shore
/
Calamari
Bay Shore restaurants that serve calamari
Le Dock
60 Bay Walk, Fire Island
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$19.00
marinara sauce, lemon
More about Le Dock
The Pizzeria of Bay Shore
11 Maple Ave, Bay Shore
No reviews yet
Calamari
$16.00
Traditional, Thai Chili or Buffalo Style
More about The Pizzeria of Bay Shore
