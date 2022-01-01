Kings Chop House
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
52 E Main Street
Bay Shore, NY 11706
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
52 E Main Street, Bay Shore NY 11706
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Toast Coffeehouse
Toast Coffeehouse is an innovative breakfast and lunch eatery with an artistic vibe located in Bay Shore.
Toast Coffeehouse is an excellent place to dine for both the relaxed, elegant, & funky.
Tullulah's
Come in and enjoy!
Local Burger
Love, Peace & Burger Grease.