The Rose

The Rose Restaurant Bar as Grill.
Serving Great food and Spirits......... it’s the friendly place downtown (Buffalo).

199 Scott Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Veggie Burger$12.00
Rose Burger 8oz$13.00
Grilled all American hamburger with lettuce, tomato, pickle and your choice of cheese.
Deep Eddys Cranberry Shot$6.00
Ciroc Amaretto Shot$6.00
Corona$5.00
Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons with our dressing and herbed croutons. Add Chicken or Beef $2.00
Deep Eddys Lemon Shot$6.00

Location

199 Scott Street

Buffalo NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

