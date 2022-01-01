The Spot CB
It's Better when you hit the Spot!
1006 S Lake Park blvd.
Location
1006 S Lake Park blvd.
Carolina Beach NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Ocean Grill and Tiki Bar
Oceanfront Seafood Restaurant and Tiki Bar
The Dive
Come in and enjoy!
Nauti Dog
Gourmet Hot Dog Restaurant with full bar on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk.
Silver Dollar
Come in and enjoy!