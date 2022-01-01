Go
Toast

The Spot CB

It's Better when you hit the Spot!

1006 S Lake Park blvd.

No reviews yet

Location

1006 S Lake Park blvd.

Carolina Beach NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ocean Grill and Tiki Bar

No reviews yet

Oceanfront Seafood Restaurant and Tiki Bar

The Dive

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nauti Dog

No reviews yet

Gourmet Hot Dog Restaurant with full bar on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk.

Silver Dollar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston