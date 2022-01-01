Go
Trident Booksellers & Cafe

With Boston’s Best Free WiFi, an award-winning magazine selection, and new and discount books, Trident is the perfect place to host a book group, spend an afternoon, or an evening, or a day…
Check out the Trident’s extensive Menu featuring wholesome food, fresh juices and smoothies, coffee and espresso, and a variety of loose leaf teas.

SANDWICHES

338 Newbury St • $$

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own Omelette*$8.95
Three egg omelette served with toast.
Cape Codder$13.95
Melted provolone, turkey, bacon,
and cranberry mayo on Challah bread
Deli Breakfast Sandwich*$8.95
Bacon, egg, and cheddar cheese on an English muffin or plain bagel. Quick, delicious, and easy to eat on the go!
Cold Brew Iced Coffee$4.50
Cold brewed iced coffee
Latte$4.75
Tasty Tasty Carbs
Explore side options for muffins, toast, bagels, and more.
Get Your Protein On
Anna's Snickerdoodle Latte$6.50
You voted, we listened! Our drink contest winner is comprised of oat milk steamed with sugar in the raw, vanilla syrup, and cinnamon poured over espresso and topped with a cinnamon sugar sprinkle.
Buttermilk Pancakes$9.95
Two large fluffy pancakes served with butter and syrup on the side. Treat yourself and upgrade to pure Vermont maple syrup!
House Blend Coffee- Regular$2.95
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

338 Newbury St

Boston MA

Sunday7:30 am - 12:30 am
Monday7:30 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 12:30 am
Thursday7:30 am - 12:30 am
Friday7:30 am - 12:30 am
Saturday7:30 am - 12:30 am
