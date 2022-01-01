Go
The Migrant Kitchen

SALADS • CHICKEN

1433 1st Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)

Hummus (V)$8.00
chimichurri, pita chips
Slow Roasted Smoked Pork Bowl$16.00
Tumeric rice, black beans, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, cilantro, pickled red onions, cotija + chili whip
Chicken Empanada$4.50
Grilled Street Corn
off the cob, cotija, lime
Carnitas Shawarma Wrap$16.00
Slow-roasted smoked pork, lettuce, tomato, house-pickled jalapeno, cilantro + chipotle salsa
Mushroom, Spinach + Cheese Empanada$4.50
Mac & Cheese
oaxaca cheese, za'atar breadcrumbs
Lamb Empanada$4.50
Fattoush Salad$13.00
Local lettuce, cucumber, red pepper, tomato, radish, feta + sumac-pomegranate vinaigrette.
Roasted Chicken Bowl$17.00
24-hour brined chicken, salad, sumac potatoes, pickles, sumac whip
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

1433 1st Ave

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
