Toast Coffeehouse

Toast Coffeehouse is an innovative breakfast and lunch eatery with and artistic vibe in the Village of Patchogue. Toast Coffeehouse is an excellent place to dine for both the relaxed, elegant, & funky.

FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

46 east main st • $$

Avg 4.6 (6786 reviews)

Popular Items

Bandito Burrito$15.95
Scrambled eggs, crisp bacon, potato, roasted red pepper & smoked gouda, served with mango salsa
Avocado BLT Omelet$16.50
Avocado, crisp bacon, spinach, plum tomato, & Vermont white cheddar
Side of Home Fries$4.00
Twin Sister Burrito$16.95
Scrambled eggs, sausage, potatoes, peppers, and onions, served with home fries and mango salsa
Short Stack$6.95
Comes with powdered sugar
Vegan Avocado Toast$9.95
Toasted multigrain bread with sliced avocado, red onion, and microgreens, served with home fries
Egg Sandwich$4.95
Classic egg sandwich with two eggs cooked to your liking, choice of meat, and american cheese, served on bread or wrap of your choosing!
The Krispy Nutella$14.95
Fresh strawberry with nutella drizzle
Brioche French Toast$12.95
Fresh strawberries & creme fraiche
BKLYN French Toast$14.95
Stuffed with NY style cheesecake and topped with a warm berry compote
*Contains Gluten

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

46 east main st

Patchogue NY

Sunday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

