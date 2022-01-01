Go
Toloache

251 West 50th St • $$

Avg 4.4 (12593 reviews)

Popular Items

Rice & Black Beans$8.00
Tacos de Camarón$17.00
Shrimp, Mexican cheeses, cabbage, chipotle crema. 2 tacos per order. Appetizer size. Gluten-free.
Tacos de Suadero$16.00
Bohemia-braised brisket, avocado, red onions, cilantro, tomatillo salsa and horseradish crema. 2 tacos per order. Appetizer size. Gluten-free.
Tacos de Langosta$20.00
Spicy lobster, morita salsa, avocado
Tacos de Pollo$15.00
Chicken breast adobado, pico de gallo and Manchego cheese. 2 tacos per order. Appetizer size. Gluten-free.
Tradicional Guacamole$15.00
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro and Serrano. Mild. Gluten-free. Appetizer
Tacos de Carne Asada$17.00
Carne asada, chipotle salsa, avocado, onions and cilantro. 2 tacos per order. Appetizer size.
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Fried Brussels Sprouts, Queso Fresco$10.00
Enchiladas Borrachas$24.00
Pulled chicken, tomatillo 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema and radish salad. Gluten-free.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

251 West 50th St

New York NY

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
