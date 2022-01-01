Cafe28 @ Tower18

Go
The official cafeteria of Tower 18
Offering a variety of coffee & pastries, Hot & Iced drinks, shakes and smoothies, salads, panini & sandwiches.
18 spencer st

Popular Items

Traditional Iced Coffee$3.00
Freshly brewed cafe 28 signature Iced Coffee Blend with milk served chilled and sweetened over ice.
Scrambled Egg Sandwich$6.25
Egg Sandwich$6.25
Reg Coffee$1.50
Avocado Sandwich$6.99
Cream Cheese Sandwich$3.99
Tuna Sandwich$6.75
Create Your Own Salad$12.00
lettuce based, 8 toppings, with dressing of your choice
Bread$1.00
Location

18 spencer st

Brooklyn NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
