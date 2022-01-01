Cafe28 @ Tower18
The official cafeteria of Tower 18
Offering a variety of coffee & pastries, Hot & Iced drinks, shakes and smoothies, salads, panini & sandwiches.
Come and tantalize your taste buds
Location
18 spencer st
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
