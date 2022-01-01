Go
Tricky Fish

Happy Hour 2 pm - 6 pm, Monday - Friday

SEAFOOD

5917 Convair Dr. • $$

Avg 4.6 (1345 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$17.00
Abita beer battered white fish. Remoulade. Fries & slaw
Salmon$19.00
Grilled or Blackened. Choose your preparations/sides on next page.
Kitchen Sink Gumbo - Bowl$10.00
Shrimp, fish, chicken & andouille. With rice
Shrimp Platter$14.00
Fries & Slaw. Tartar and cocktail.
Catfish Platter$13.00
Fries & Slaw. Tartar and cocktail.
Cheeseburger$12.50
Two patties, cheddar, smoky sauce and bacon jam. LTOP
Fish Sandwich$12.00
Abita beer battered & fried. With bacon jam, remoulade and creamy slaw (served on side for take out).
Crawfish Etouffee$15.00
Dirty rice
Banana Pudding$7.00
Marscapone, 'nilla wafers, dark rum
Darn Good Salad*$11.00
Mixed greens, dried cranberry, spiced pecans, onion, bleu cheese, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

5917 Convair Dr.

Fort Worth TX

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
