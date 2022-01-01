Go
Toast

Tryst NE

tryst (trist) n.
1. An agreement to meet at a certain time or place
2. A meeting or meeting place that has been agreed upon;
3. To us, a love affair with food and wine

PASTA • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

689 Massachusetts Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (2263 reviews)

Popular Items

Tagliatelle Bolognese$24.00
duck and pork, hand-cut tagliatelle, mascarpone, parmesan
Faroe Island Salmon$28.00
crispy rice cake, stir fry veggies & sesame ginger vinaigrette
Bell & Evan's Chicken Saltimbocca$23.00
Roman style gnocchi, crispy prosciutto & sage gravy
Tryst Cheddar Burger$18.00
Kale & Brussel's Sprouts Caesar Salad$15.00
garlicky croutons, lemon parmesan dressing
Shrimp Taco$8.00
guacamole, red onion & aji crema
House Marinated Tips$28.00
coleslaw, cheesy tater tots & smoky malt aioli
Truffle Fries$11.00
parmesan & chives
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
special sauce, bacon, cheddar & shredded iceberg
Roasted Beet Salad$16.00
warm goat cheese croquettes, red grapefruit, pumpkin seed brittle
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs

Location

689 Massachusetts Ave

Arlington MA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Victoria Taqueria

No reviews yet

La Victoria is a celebration of Mexican street food. We are pleased to bring you the flavors of Mexico, combining top quality local ingredients with family recipes and a passion for food.
You deserve the best, you deserve La Victoria.
¡Buen Provecho!

Thai Moon

No reviews yet

At Thai Moon, we take pride in being neighborhood restaurant. Serving our customers in Arlington and nearby over 16 years, Thai Moon opens 6 days a week for dining, pickup, catering and delivery. We offer over 195 menus of Thai Cuisine and Thai Fusion dishes. We have the largest choices of appetizers including Fresh Rolls, Siam Rolls, Curry Puffs, Golden Bags, and Soups. Our popular dishes are Pad Thai, Noodle Kee Mao, Choo Chee Salmon, Duck Peanuts Sauce and much more. We are happy to accommodate customers on special diets including gluten free, vegetarian, and allergy requests so that everyone in the family can enjoy nice Thai Food together at Thai Moon.

PUNJAB

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Acitrón Cocina Mexicana

No reviews yet

Acitrón Cocina Mexicana, located in lively Arlington center, combines the simplicity of authentic family recipes with fresh, high-quality ingredients to bring diners unparalleled, delectable Mexican cuisine.
With a focus on fusing authentic Mexican flavors and classic sauces with local produce, meats and seafood, we are committed to building each dish from scratch to create a delicious, healthy fare for our customers.
The bar boasts mouthwatering drinks such as margaritas, mojitos and classic tequila cocktails infused with fresh fruit.
Our deserts include flan, tres leches and warm chocolate tamales with a scoop of Mexican vanilla ice cream.
Join us and try some of this delicious Mexican food and drink we have created for you.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston