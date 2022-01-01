Thai Moon

At Thai Moon, we take pride in being neighborhood restaurant. Serving our customers in Arlington and nearby over 16 years, Thai Moon opens 6 days a week for dining, pickup, catering and delivery. We offer over 195 menus of Thai Cuisine and Thai Fusion dishes. We have the largest choices of appetizers including Fresh Rolls, Siam Rolls, Curry Puffs, Golden Bags, and Soups. Our popular dishes are Pad Thai, Noodle Kee Mao, Choo Chee Salmon, Duck Peanuts Sauce and much more. We are happy to accommodate customers on special diets including gluten free, vegetarian, and allergy requests so that everyone in the family can enjoy nice Thai Food together at Thai Moon.

