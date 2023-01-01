Go
Main picView gallery

Vaquera Bar & Cocina - 100 Pavilion Way suite B

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

100 Pavilion Way suite B

Southern Pines, NC 28387

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

100 Pavilion Way suite B, Southern Pines NC 28387

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

195 American Fusion
orange starNo Reviews
195 Bell Avenue Southern Pines, NC 28387
View restaurantnext
Embers BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
130 Southwest Broad Street Southern Pines, NC 28387
View restaurantnext
Sweet Basil's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
134 NW Broad Street SOUTHERN PINES, NC 28387
View restaurantnext
El Patron Aberdeen
orange starNo Reviews
1363 n sandhills blvd Aberdeen, NC 28315-2211
View restaurantnext
Roasted and Toasted - 100 - Moore County #1
orange starNo Reviews
140 Arbutus Rd Southern Pines, NC 28387
View restaurantnext
The Leadmine Whiskey Bar & Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
132 W. Pennsylvania Ave Southern Pines, NC 28387
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Southern Pines

Clean Juice - 1051 - Southern Pines
orange star4.8 • 993
118 Brucewood Road Southern Pines, NC 28387
View restaurantnext
The Ice Cream Parlor - 176 nw broad st
orange star4.7 • 493
176 nw broad st southern pines, NC 28387
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Southern Pines

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Aberdeen

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Cameron

Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)

Sanford

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (48 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Fuquay Varina

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Asheboro

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Vaquera Bar & Cocina - 100 Pavilion Way suite B

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston