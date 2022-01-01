Go
Velvet Taco

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

4819 Washington Ave. • $

Avg 4.8 (6060 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4819 Washington Ave.

Houston TX

Sunday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
