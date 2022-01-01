Go
Toast

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

910 Shephard DR

No reviews yet

Popular Items

16. Chicken Fajita Taco$3.25
chicken fajita taco topped with lettuce & tomato
7. Eggs & Fajita Taco$3.50
scrambled eggs topped with your choice of protein
5. Egg & Potato Taco$2.75
scrambled eggs cooked with potatoes
Tortillas$0.30
53. Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.75
Rotisserie chicken, tomato, corn, jalapeno, avocado, shredded cheese & topped with tortilla strips
21. Cuban Taco$4.25
choice of fajita meat, black beans, plantains, with a touch of sour cream
1. Egg Cuban Taco$2.75
scrambled eggs topped with black beans & plantains
15. Beef Fajita Taco$3.99
beef fajita taco topped with lettuce & tomato
4. Egg & Chorizo Taco$2.75
scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo
2. Egg & Bacon Taco$2.75
scrambled eggs topped with bacon
See full menu

Location

910 Shephard DR

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cowboys & Indians Tex-In Kitchen - Houston

No reviews yet

At Cowboys and Indians, family serves family. We offer the best of local Texan favorites and authentic Indian dishes in a modern casual dining experince. Our menu blends the flavors of Texas and spices of India with local and organic ingredients and all-natural meats to offer diverse and healthy dining options. We invite you to explore our traditional and unique dishes complimented by Texas craft beers, wines and inspired hand craft cocktails.

Cabo Baja Tacos & Burritos

No reviews yet

Cabo is a restaurant that commits and dedicates to preserve Mexican food recipes as they are made in Mexico so we deliver an authentic flavor to our customers in the U.S.A.
Like in our country, we prepare everything fresh from scratch. In Mexico there is a large availability and easy access to fresh ingredients straight from local farmers, fishermen and even cattle growers. That’s how we learned nothing beats FRESH! And that is something we try to keep here. We search all around to get the freshest ingredients possible so we can deliver exceptional flavor to our customers. That definitely you can taste!

HandleBar Houston

No reviews yet

WELCOME TO THE ADULT WONDERLAND

Zoa Moroccan

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston