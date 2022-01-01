Go
Vernetti in Larchmont Village is a local Italian restaurant serving the community delicious homemade dishes made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

FRENCH FRIES

225 North Larchmont Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (2478 reviews)

Popular Items

SEASONAL GRILLED VEGETABLES$13.00
Parsley, olive oil.
SPAGHETTI CON LIMONE GRIGLIATO$24.00
Preserved, grilled meyer lemon, celery leaves, calabrian chili, parsely.
SPAGHETTI CON POLPETTE$23.00
Dinapoli tomatoes, meatballs al forno.
PAPPARDELLE CON FUNGHI$24.00
Sauteed wild mushrooms, cream, parmigiano.
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$31.00
Pounded, breaded chicken breast, pomodoro, mozzarella, parmigiano, sauteed broccolini.
CRISPY SMASHED NEW POTATOES$8.00
BABY ARUGULA$14.00
Shaved parmigiano, pine nuts, lemon, olive oil.
SEARED SCOTTISH SALMON$37.00
roasted root vegetables, heirloom tomatoes, baby arugula, basil oil.
LITTLE GEM CAESAR$19.00
Anchovy, garlic and caper dressing, shaved parmigiano, crostino.
SAUTEED BROCCOLINI$8.00
Garlic, calabrian chili.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Corkage Fee
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

225 North Larchmont Blvd

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

