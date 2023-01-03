Restaurant header imageView gallery

Village Pizzeria Larchmont

review star

No reviews yet

131 North Larchmont Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Plain Pizza
Caesar Salad Large
Spaghetti and Meatballs

Salads

House Garden Salad Small

$6.95

House Garden Salad Large

$9.95

Caesar Salad Small

$12.95

Caesar Salad Large

$14.50

Sandwiches

Sausage Parmesan Sandwich

$13.75

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

$13.75

Breaded Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$13.25

Baked Chicken Breast Parmesan Sandwich

$12.95

Breaded Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$12.75

Pastas

Veggie Baked Ziti

$15.50

Meatball Baked Ziti

$15.95

Sausage Baked Ziti

$15.95

Chicken Baked Ziti

$15.95

Pasta with Pesto

$14.25

Pasta Marinara Small

$8.95

Pasta Marinara Full

$10.95

Pasta with Butter Small

$7.65

Pasta with Butter Full

$9.25

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$15.50

Penne with Chicken, Brocolli and Garlic

$15.50

Cheese "Pillows" Ravioli

$13.95

Pasta Primavera

$13.95Out of stock

Portobello Mushroom Ravioli

$13.95

Gigi's Pasta

$13.95

Plain Ziti

$15.50

Penne Alla Vodka

$11.95

Additions

Garlic Roll

$2.50

2 oz. Marinara

$1.00

1/2 Cup Marinara

$2.95

Full Cup Marinara

$5.00

2 oz. Pesto

$3.00

2 oz. Ranch

$0.95

Pepperoncini

$1.50

Side of Chicken

$5.00

Meatball A-La-Cart

$5.75

Garlic knots half dozen

$4.99

Garlic knots dozen

$9.99

Desserts

Blue Raspberry Italian Ice

$5.75

Cherry Italian Ice

$5.75

Chocolate Italian Ice

$5.75

Lemon Italian Ice

$5.75

Mango Italian Ice

$5.75

Watermelon Italian Ice

$5.50

Black and White Cookie

$4.75

Specialty Pizza

Plain Pizza

$21.50+

Cheese only

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$27.50+

Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives and Onions.

Pollo Pizza

Pollo Pizza

$26.50+

Chicken Breast, Roma Tomatoes, & Cilantro.

Pesto Pizza

Pesto Pizza

$27.50+

Cheese pizza with Pesto

Ham & Pineapple Pizza

Ham & Pineapple Pizza

$25.25+

Ham & Pineapple

Clam & Garlic Pizza

Clam & Garlic Pizza

$27.50+

Clam & Garlic

Greek Pizza

Greek Pizza

$26.50+

Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Black Olives, and Oregano.

Village Special (No Fish)

Village Special (No Fish)

$28.95+

Homemade Meatballs and Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, & Black Olives. (No Anchovies)

Veggie II Pizza

Veggie II Pizza

$28.95+

Pesto Sauce, Spinach, Breaded Eggplant, Mushrooms, and Garlic.

Estafeta Pizza

Estafeta Pizza

$28.95+

Feta Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Garlic, Pesto Sauce, and Artichokes. (No Mozzarella Cheese)

Bobby's Prosciutto Special

$28.95+

Buffalo Chicken

$28.95+

Individual Pizza

9" Gluten Free Neapolitan Individual

$11.95

Neapolitan By The Slice

CYO Neapolitan Slice

$4.75

Greek Neapolitan Slice

$5.85

Clam & Garlic Neapolitan Slice

$6.50

Pesto Neapolitan Slice

$6.50

Veggie Neapolitan Slice

$6.50

Cheese Neapolitan Slice

$4.75

Pepperoni Neapolitan Slice

$5.35

Sicilian By The Slice

CYO Sicilian Slice

$4.95

Greek Sicilian Slice

$5.95

Veggie Sicilian Slice

$6.60

Clam & Garlic Sicilian Slice

$6.60

Pesto Sicilian Slice

$6.60

Cheese Sicilian Slice

$4.95

Pepperoni Sicilian Slice

$5.45

Create Your Own Pizza

16" Neapolitan (Thin Crust)

$23.75+

18" Neapolitan (Thin Crust)

$26.25+

Fountain

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Can

Can Coke

$2.75

Can Diet Coke

$2.75

Can Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Can Ginger Ale

$2.75

Can Orange Crush

$2.75

Can Sprite

$2.75

Cali Water

$3.75

Bottled

Dr. Brown's Black Cherry

$3.50Out of stock

Dr. Brown's Cream

$3.50Out of stock

Dr. Brown's Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Stewart's Orange Cream

$3.50Out of stock

Snapple Peach

$3.50

Snapple Diet Peach

$3.50

Snapple Kiwi - Strawberry

$3.50

Snapple Raspberry

$3.50Out of stock

Snapple Fruit Punch

$3.50Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$4.25

Mex Coke

$4.00

Liter

Liter Coke

Liter Diet Coke

Liter Sprite

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

New York Style Pizza

Location

131 North Larchmont Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90004

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont - 150 N Larchmont Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
150 N Larchmont Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
Le Petit Greek
orange star4.0 • 837
127 N.Larchmont blvd Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Larchmont
orange star4.5 • 613
123 N Larchmont Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
orange star4.4 • 4,099
4255 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
TehranRo Grill - 414 South Western Ave Suite D
orange starNo Reviews
414 South Western Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90020
View restaurantnext
Fat Tomato Pizza- Los Angeles - 301 S. Western Ave
orange starNo Reviews
301 S. Western Ave Los Angeles, CA 90020
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston