Go
Vintage Wine Merchants image

Vintage Wine Merchants

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

377 Santana Row

San Jose, CA 95128

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

377 Santana Row, San Jose CA 95128

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Zazil Cocina Mexicana - Santana Row

No reviews yet

Nestled in the heart of San Jose’s Santana Row, we are focused on traditional dishes from various culinary regions of México.

Pizza Antica

No reviews yet

We combine the centuries-old traditions of Italian cooking with California’s fresh, artisanal ingredients, creating a unique style of pizzeria in a class of its own.

Straits Restaurant

No reviews yet

Enjoy the flavors of the culinary crossroads of Southeast Asia!

El Jardin Tequila Bar & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Great food and awesome tequila await you at El Jardin. Dine in the patio or relax in the hacienda-style lounge over drinks. Brimming with Mexican bistro-style favorites and a mouthwatering selection of agave tequila, guests can enjoy an evening here as they listen to live music over dinner. Fans of El Jardin rave about the Mexican wings that are drenched in a delicious chipotle sauce. With its feel-good food and comfortable atmosphere, El Jardin is a terrific place to enjoy a meal.

Vintage Wine Merchants

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston