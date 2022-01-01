Go
Popular Items

Frank's Favorite Meatballs$17.00
Three meatballs, spicy tomato sauce, parmesan cheese
SM Caesar Chop$8.00
Romaine, rosemary crouton dust, caesar-style dressing (anchovies upon request)
Chicken Piccata$28.00
Chicken, lemon, butter, capers, shallots, linguine
Bread - Garlic$6.00
Garlic, butter, parmesan
Fettuccine Alfredo w/Chicken$22.00
Egg pasta, chicken, creamy alfredo sauce, parmesan, parsley
Bread - Artisan$6.00
Piping hot, garlic truffle butter
Chicken Parmigiana$28.00
Lightly breaded chicken, parmesan, mozzarella, marinara, spaghetti
Chicken Marsala$28.00
Chicken, Marsala wine, butter, shallots, mushrooms, linguine
Spaghetti & Meatballs$19.00
Choice of homemade marinara or meat sauce
Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markThemed
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

4349 Tujunga Ave, Studio City CA 91604

