Wild Tacoz
Come in and enjoy our Wild Tacoz
TACOS • SALADS
7167 Lee Highway • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7167 Lee Highway
Falls Church VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Northside Social Falls Church
The Little City's neighborhood coffeehouse, café, wine bar, & scratch bakery.
Preservation Biscuit Company
Ultra-comforting house-made biscuits baked fresh daily and dressed up with all the best fixins.
baddpizza - Falls Church
Premium Ingredients - Dough and Sauce Mixed Daily - Cheese Shredded In Store - Hand Sliced Cup & Char Pepperoni
Thompson Italian
Thompson Italian - now available in the comfort of your own home! Pick up your takeaway order from our patio entrance.
Thanks for your support. We can't wait to host you in the dining room again!