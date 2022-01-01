Go
baddpizza - Falls Church

Premium Ingredients - Dough and Sauce Mixed Daily - Cheese Shredded In Store - Hand Sliced Cup & Char Pepperoni

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

346 West Broad St • $$

Avg 4.6 (125 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese / Custom Pizza - Whole$21.99
Our 18" pie is 65% bigger than our competitor's - and tastes so much better! Customize with toppings of your choice
French Fries$4.49
Colossal Crisp fries provide maximum crunch on the outside and are fluffy on the inside
Personal Pizza$11.99
Our 16"x6" pie is a generous individual serving that includes a selection of up to 2 toppings.
Cheese / Custom Pizza - Half$13.49
Exactly half our 18" whole pie, the baddpizza Half Pie is almost as big as our competitor's large!! Customize with toppings of your choice
Mozzarella Sticks & Sauce (6pc)$6.99
Wings Single - 10$14.99
“badd to the bone” crispy wings served with celery & blue cheese or ranch. Available Sauce Flavors: Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard | Plain
Garlic Bread & Sauce$5.99
[Mondays spend $25 on other food items and get a Garlic Bread free! Use Promo Code: BADDMONDAY]
Cheesy Garlic Bread & Sauce$7.99
**A baddpizza employee favorite**
Half Pie / 10 Wings$27.99
SAVE $2 - Half 1-Topping Pizza & 10 Wings
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

346 West Broad St

Falls Church VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:20 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:20 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:20 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:20 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:20 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:20 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:20 pm
