baddpizza - Falls Church
Premium Ingredients - Dough and Sauce Mixed Daily - Cheese Shredded In Store - Hand Sliced Cup & Char Pepperoni
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
346 West Broad St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
346 West Broad St
Falls Church VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:20 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:20 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:20 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:20 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:20 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:20 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:20 pm
Nearby restaurants
Northside Social Falls Church
The Little City's neighborhood coffeehouse, café, wine bar, & scratch bakery.
Thompson Italian
Thompson Italian - now available in the comfort of your own home! Pick up your takeaway order from our patio entrance.
Thanks for your support. We can't wait to host you in the dining room again!
Preservation Biscuit Company
Ultra-comforting house-made biscuits baked fresh daily and dressed up with all the best fixins.
Wild Tacoz
Come in and enjoy our Wild Tacoz