Willow Street Pizza and Taproom

1072 Willow Street

Popular Items

Combination Pizza$19.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, local Italian sausage, Soppressata salami, pepperoni, mixed mushrooms, herbs
Italian Pizza$19.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina, local Italian sausage, pepperoni, garlic, mixed mushrooms, spicy Calabrian peppers, fresh basil
Artichoke Hearts, Chicken & Fusilli$18.99
Oven roasted tomatoes, mushrooms, parmesan, white wine, garlic, thyme.
Honey Wheat Bread$2.00
With oil and vinegar
Full Romaine Gorgonzola$11.99
Radicchio, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, balsamic gorgonzola dressing (GS)
Side Caesar$7.50
Romaine, croutons, parmesan, house Caesar dressing
Willow Burger$17.99
9 oz Braveheart Angus beef, bacon, caramelized onions, gorgonzola cheese, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, on wood-fired flatbread, garlic fries.
Grilled Salmon with Lemon Aioli$24.99
With crushed Yukon gold potatoes and almond broccoli GS
Pepperoni Pizza$17.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, all natural Criminelli pepperoni
Margherita Pizza$16.99
Tomato sauce, basil, parmesan, pecorino romano, homemade fresh mozzarella
San Jose CA

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn

Black Sheep Brasserie

Elevated French brasserie with a California twist offering curbside pick-up food and libations with the purchase of food.

SusieCakes

Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.

Lamella Tavern

