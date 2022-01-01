Willow Street Pizza and Taproom
Come on in and enjoy!
1072 Willow Street
Popular Items
Location
1072 Willow Street
San Jose CA
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn
Come in and enjoy!
Black Sheep Brasserie
Elevated French brasserie with a California twist offering curbside pick-up food and libations with the purchase of food.
SusieCakes
Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.
Lamella Tavern
Come in and enjoy!