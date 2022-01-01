Go
Toast

40 North at Alphabet City

Come in and enjoy!

40 W North Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

40 W North Ave

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Carmi Express

No reviews yet

Soul Food Take Out!!

ShadoBeni

No reviews yet

Trinidadian Vegan Restaurant

Shorty's Pins x Pints - North Shore

No reviews yet

Retro-tainment is the magnet, but our culinary experience is founded on Latin inspired street food with a focus on quality local ingredients.
Our beverages use hand crafted syrups and pressed juices, there’s a selection of crafted batch cocktails as well as local and regional brews.

Southern Tier Pittsburgh

No reviews yet

Welcome to Southern Tier Brewing! Enjoy a Safe, Clean and Friendly space for Amazing Craft Beers and Ciders with Award Winning Food!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston