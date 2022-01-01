Go
Toast

Adam's Place

Come on in and enjoy!

681 East 200th Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

681 East 200th Street

Cleveland OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

D & P's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Irie Jamaican Kitchen (EAST SIDE) EUCLID

No reviews yet

Authentic Jamaican Tastes + Fusion Flava served up in a fast-casual setting. Feel the island vibes and get lunch, in a breeze!

Gus's Diner One Eight Five

No reviews yet

Come as a stranger, leave as a friend!

Zanzibar Soul Fusion

No reviews yet

Zanzibar is a casual full-service restaurant that features the best in southern cuisine and other specialties such a Soul Rolls, Smothered Steak, Seafood, Pasta dishes, Macaroni & Cheese, Greens and over 50 Martini & Specialty drinks, and of course the famous Peach Cobbler and Sweet Potato Pie.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston