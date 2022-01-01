Afro Deli & Grill
Afro Deli is a social venture that weaves together business with community and culture. We are fast, friendly, and affordable place for anything from coffee and tea, to lunch, dinner, and dessert. All of our dishes are made fresh and prepared Halal. We also cater all types of events & meetings from small to large.
5 W 7th Place
St. Paul MN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
