Afro Deli & Grill

Afro Deli is a social venture that weaves together business with community and culture. We are fast, friendly, and affordable place for anything from coffee and tea, to lunch, dinner, and dessert. All of our dishes are made fresh and prepared Halal. We also cater all types of events & meetings from small to large.

5 W 7th Place

Popular Items

Guava$1.89
Ice Tea$1.79
Fountain Drink$2.24
Mango$1.89
Chicken Wings (12)$10.99
with BBQ sauce & ranch Sambusa
Perrier$1.79
Fruit Punch$1.89
Sanpellcrino$1.79
Bottle of Water$1.29
Beef Sambusa (1)$2.25
A deep-fried pastry, filled with beef, onions, garlic, cilantro served with famous Somali dipping sauce “basbaas”
Location

St. Paul MN

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
