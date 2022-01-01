Crave Cafe & Deli imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Crave Cafe & Deli

review star

No reviews yet

2100 Summer St. NE

Minneapolis, MN 55413

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2100 Summer St. NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Directions

Gallery
Crave Cafe & Deli image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hazel's Northeast
orange star4.5 • 1,041
2859 Johnson St. NE Minneapolis, MN 55418
View restaurantnext
Lu's Sandwiches - 10 6th St NE
orange star4.6 • 678
10 6th St NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Kramarczuk's Sausage Company
orange starNo Reviews
215 East Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Afro Deli & Grill - Stadium Village
orange starNo Reviews
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Fly Chix - Stadium Village
orange starNo Reviews
309 SE Oak Street Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Afro Deli & Grill- Downtown Mpls
orange starNo Reviews
705 Marquette Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston