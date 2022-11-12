Adam's Soul To Go imageView gallery
Soul Food
Burgers
Sandwiches

Adam's Soul To Go

review star

No reviews yet

1595 Highway 36 W suite 1031 FH4

Roseville, MN 55113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken
Ribs - 6 bones
Wings & Fries

Sunday Supper

7pm Sunday, October 23rd

$38.00

**PRIVATE EVENT** Seating begins at 7pm, Dinner served at 7:30pm. Burger Dive will have a bartender available for purchasing adult beverages.

Smoker

Ribs - 4 bones

Ribs - 4 bones

$19.00
Ribs - 6 bones

Ribs - 6 bones

$22.00
Wings & Fries

Wings & Fries

$15.75

Ribs -12 bones

$38.00Out of stock

Ribs and Wings

$28.00

Bone only 6

$18.00

Bone only 4

$16.00

Sopes/Tostadas

Cochinita (Mexican Pulled Pork)

Cochinita (Mexican Pulled Pork)

$15.75
Alambre

Alambre

$15.75
Carne Asada Sopes

Carne Asada Sopes

$16.75
Tostadas

Tostadas

$15.75Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$5.50

Beans

$5.50

Refried

$5.50

Slaw

$5.50

Johnny

$5.50

Potato Salad

$5.50Out of stock

Mac n Chz

$5.50Out of stock

Plain Rice

$3.00

Collards

$5.50Out of stock

Salsa

citrus (hot)

$0.70

tomatillo (mild)

$0.70

Morita (Medium)

$0.47

Tortillas

$1.00Out of stock

No Salsa

Sauces

BBQ

$0.70

Ranch

$0.70

Mango Habanero

$0.70

Spicy Jerk

$0.70

Sriracha Ranch

$0.70Out of stock

Mayo

$0.70Out of stock

Sour Cream

$0.70

Pineapple Cream

$0.70

Honey Butter

$0.70

Taco

Beef Taco (4)

$16.75

Pork Taco (4)

$15.75

Chicken Taco (4)

$15.75

Shrimp Taco (4)

$15.75

Jerk Chicken Taco (4)

$15.75

Stuffed Tacos

$17.75Out of stock

Special

Bulk Wings

$40.00

Spice Mix

$6.00

Bubby's Sauce

$10.00

Gumbo

$20.00

Catfish

$18.00Out of stock

Reuben w/ Fries

$16.00Out of stock

Mac and cheese

$12.00

Lamb Chops

$23.00Out of stock

Nachos

$15.00+

Shrimp and Grits

$18.00Out of stock

Fried Ribs

$12.00Out of stock

Tacos

Pork Taco (4)

$15.75

Chicken Taco (4)

$15.75

Shrimp Taco (4)

$15.75

Jerk Chicken Taco (4)

$15.75

Carne Taco

$3.25Out of stock

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00Out of stock

Ribs

Two Bones

$8.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$15.75

Buttermilk Chicken

$16.75Out of stock
Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$15.75

Pulled pork No Side

$11.00

Jerk Chicken No Side

$11.00

Tenderloin

$13.00Out of stock

Rueben w/ Fries

$16.00Out of stock

Catfish

$16.00Out of stock

Philly

$16.00

Beverage

Soda (Copy)

$3.00

Water (Copy)

$1.86

Dessert

Cheesecake

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Whole Cheesecake

$60.00

Brittle

$8.00Out of stock

Open Food

Open $5

$5.00

Open $2

$2.00

Open 50.00

$46.57

Open BULK

$225.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1595 Highway 36 W suite 1031 FH4, Roseville, MN 55113

Directions

Gallery
Adam's Soul To Go image

Similar restaurants in your area

Burger Dive Roseville
orange starNo Reviews
1595 MN-36 Roseville, MN 55113
View restaurantnext
Maverick's
orange star4.1 • 576
1746 Lexington Ave N Roseville, MN 55113
View restaurantnext
Flameburger of Little Canada
orange starNo Reviews
2534 Rice St Little Canada, MN 55113
View restaurantnext
Crave Cafe & Deli
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Summer St. NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38 St Anthony, MN 55421
View restaurantnext
Blue Door Pub - University
orange star4.5 • 1,086
1514 Como Ave Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Roseville

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
orange star4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roseville
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston