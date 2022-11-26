Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Burger Dive Roseville

review star

No reviews yet

1595 MN-36

Suite 1030

Roseville, MN 55113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Chowly Open Item

Chowly Open Item

Burgers

2 smash style pattiestopped with tomato, lettuce, onion and melted blue cheese slices.

House Burger

$12.50

american cheese, minced onion, pickles

Wedge Burger

$13.00

american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing

Onion Burger

$13.00Out of stock

cheddar, onions, fried onions, onion dip, onion jam

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

Nacho Burger

$13.00

cheddar cheese, tortilla chips, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos

Impossible Burger (vegetarian)

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar, avocado, mayo

Chicken Burger

$13.00

lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, garlic aioli

PBJ Burger

$13.00

peanut butter, jelly, and bacon on an english muffin

Patty Melt

$14.00

cheddar cheese, grilled and caramelized onions, and special sauce on griddled milk bread

Burger of the Month

$14.00

Munchies

Wings

$15.00

dry rubbed wings, served with your choice of the 2 of the following sauces: Ranch, Blue Cheese, Buffalo, or BBQ

Jalapeno Cheese Curds

$11.00Out of stock

served with ranch dressing

French Onion Dip

$6.00

served with chips

Basket of fries

$6.00

Cup of Chili

$7.00

House beef chili served with cheddar cheese, scallions, sour cream and oyster crackers

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

batter-fried, served with ranch and jalapeno aioil

Chicken Strips Basket

$13.00

5 chicken tenders and fries served with ranch dressing

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$9.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.50

Kids Buttered Noodles

$9.50

Kids Mac and Cheese

$9.50

Kids grilled cheese basket

$9.50

KIDS chicken tenders basket

$9.50

Extras

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Giardiniera Aioli

$0.50

Extra jalapeno aioli

$0.50

Extra buffalo sauce

$0.50

Extra Spicy Aioli

$0.50

Extra Seasame Ginger Aioli

$0.50Out of stock

Extra BBQ sauce

$0.50

Drinks

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.25

Sparkling Water

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Milk

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

Now open for takeout and curbside!!

Location

1595 MN-36, Suite 1030, Roseville, MN 55113

Directions

Gallery
Burger Dive/ Smack Shack Roseville image
Burger Dive/ Smack Shack Roseville image
Burger Dive/ Smack Shack Roseville image
Burger Dive/ Smack Shack Roseville image

Similar restaurants in your area

Adam's Soul To Go
orange starNo Reviews
1595 Highway 36 W suite 1031 FH4 Roseville, MN 55113
View restaurantnext
Flameburger of Little Canada
orange starNo Reviews
2534 Rice St Little Canada, MN 55113
View restaurantnext
Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38 St Anthony, MN 55421
View restaurantnext
Blue Door Pub - University
orange star4.5 • 1,086
1514 Como Ave Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Fare Game
orange star4.5 • 5
2900 Northeast Johnson Street Minneapolis, MN 55418
View restaurantnext
Francis
orange starNo Reviews
1500 Fillmore St Ne Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Roseville

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
orange star4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roseville
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (365 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston