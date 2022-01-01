Go
Toast

Amara at Paraiso

Come in and enjoy!

3101 NE 7th Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Yuca Cheese Puffs$15.00
grated parmesan, sea salt
ALLERGIES: gf,nf
Short Rib Empanadas$21.00
Half Chicken$39.00
sd Asparagus$16.00
See full menu

Location

3101 NE 7th Ave

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Tiesto cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

L'Atelier

No reviews yet

L'Atelier is a modern French restaurant from the legendary Chef Joël Robuchon, who held more Michelin stars than any chef in history. L'Atelier's signature 34-seat dining counter faces directly into the open kitchen, allowing for a dynamic interaction between the chefs and guests. The menus feature iconic L’Atelier dishes alongside new seasonal creations from Culinary Director Christophe Bellanca—a longtime protégé of the legendary Joël Robuchon, who is carrying on his legacy while moving the brand forward. All dishes are offered à la carte, as well as in several tasting menus.

Salumeria 104 - Midtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Little Hen

No reviews yet

Contemporary Breakfast & Brunch Boutique

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston