All About Crab

2699 BISCAYNE BLVD #2

MIAMI, FL 33137

Food Menu

Starters

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Loaded Crab Nachos

$22.00

Crispy Chicken Wings

$10.00+

Eat & Peel Shrimp

$22.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$18.00

Loaded Crab Fries

$20.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Seafood Soup

$12.00+

Breaded Shrimp 1/2 Lb

$15.00

Breaded Shrimp 1 Lb

$27.00

Sandwiches

Lobster Roll

$22.00

Angus Burger

$14.00

Shirmp Po Boy

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

All About Crab Burger

$20.00

Pasta & Rice

Jambalaya

$18.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$26.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Signature Dishes

Grilled Chicken Breast

$17.00

New York Steak

$28.00

Ribeye Steak

$32.00

Whole Fried Snapper

$40.00

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Surf & Turf

$52.00

Sides

Broccoli

$6.00

Red Potatoes

$6.00

Corn

$6.00

Egg

$6.00

Sausage

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Seasoned Rice

$6.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Specialty Boils

Big Boss

$41.00

The Don

$70.00

Sea King

$145.00

The Family Special

$285.00

Build your Own Boil

Crispy Basket

Fried Wings Basket

$15.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$17.00

Fried Lobster Basket

$28.00

Kids Menu

Kids Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Kids Chicken Wings

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Desserts

Ice Cream

$5.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Churros

$6.00

Lunch Menu

Caesar Salad (L)

$7.00

Seafood Soup Cup (L)

$10.00

Fried Chicken Basket (L)

$10.00

Crispy Shrimp Basket (L)

$15.00

Angus Burger (L)

$12.00

NY Steak (L)

$21.00

Grilled Salmon (L)

$19.00

Snow Crab Boil

$20.00

Daily Specials

Chicken Wings & Fries SPECIAL

$11.99

Snow Crab Boil SPECIAL

$21.99

Shrimp Boil SPECIAL

$14.99

Crabby Brunch

Southern Chicken & Waffles

$25.00

Fried Lobster & Cheddar Bay Biscuit Waffle

$48.00

Cajun Shrimp & Creamy Grits

$27.00

Signature Omelet

$16.00

NY Steak & Eggs

$45.00

Fried Catfish & Creamy Grits

$23.00

Curried Lobster Avocado Toast

$32.00

Crab Omelet

$29.00

Eggs

$5.00

Crab Grits

$12.00

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Bacon

$7.00

Sausage

$7.00

Grits

$5.00

Fried Chicken Breakfast Slider

$23.00

Side Waffles

$10.00

Taco Tuesday Menu

Chicken Taco 1

$4.00

Shrimp Taco 1

$5.00

Fish Taco 1

$5.00

Steak Taco 1

$7.00

Lobster Taco 1

$9.00

Chips & Dip

$4.00

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

All You Can Eat Boils

All You Can Eat Boil

$40.00

Hookah Menu

Hookah

Blueberry Hookah

$50.00

Mint Hookah

$50.00

Two Apples

$50.00

Love 66

$50.00

Peach

$50.00

BMW

$50.00

2nd Coal

$5.00

Refill

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

2699 BISCAYNE BLVD #2, MIAMI, FL 33137

