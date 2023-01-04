  • Home
Dreamer Miami Acai Juice Matcha Paraiso

No reviews yet

480 Northeast 31st Street

Miami, FL 33137

Bubble Tea

MILK TEA

$8.00

DREAMER MOJITO

$8.00

DREAMER BELLINI

$8.00

DREAMER PASSION

$8.00

PINK MIAMI

$8.00

DREAM WELL

$8.00

PURPLE TARO

$9.00

POPPING MANGO

$9.00

POPPING STRAWBERRY

$9.00

BLUE DREAMS

$9.00

Coffee & Teas

Cold Brew

$6.50

Cappuccino

$6.50+

Latte

$6.50+

Americano

$6.00+

Macchiato

$5.50

Double Shot Espresso

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00+

Vanilla Chai

$7.00+

Ginger Chai

$7.00+

Green

$4.50+

Black

$4.50+

Herbal

$4.50+

Fresh Lemonades

Mint

$8.50

Strawberry

$9.00

Iced Tea Lemonade

$8.50

Matcha

Matcha Latte

$7.00+

Matcha, Fresh Ginger Turmeric

$8.00

Matcha Lavander Latte

$8.00

Matcha Rose Latte

$8.00

Matcha Strawberry Marmalade Latte

$8.00

Matcha Cinnamon Tea

$8.00

Matcha Cinnamon Honey Latte

$8.00

Matcha lemonade

$8.00

Coconut Water Shell

Coconut Water In The Shell

$15.00

Smoothies

Mango-Licous

$11.95

Sunset

$11.95

mango, pineapple, banana, ginger, fresh orange juice

Second Sun

$12.95

dragon fruit, mango, banana, fresh apple juice

Pink Flamingo

$10.95

almond milk, strawberry, banana

Better Than Botox

$12.95

spinach, cucumber, avocado, pineapple, cinnamon, lemon, almond milk

New Yorker

$12.95

kale, spinach, cucumber, strawberry, banana, lemon, ginger, coconut water

Açai Lovers

$13.95

açai, blueberry, banana, fresh apple juice

Super Açai

$13.95

açai, banana, almond butter, whey protein, hemp seeds, homemade almond milk

Sunrise

$13.95

strawberry, blueberry, banana, almond butter, dates, himalayan salt, homemade almond milk

Soho

$13.95

peanut butter, banana, cacao powder, cacao nibs, oats, hemp seeds, cinnamon, homemade almond milk

Addicted

$13.95

cacao powder, cacao nibs, almond butter, dates, vanilla bean, plant based protein powder, banana, himalayan salt, homemade almond milk

Nomad

$13.95

espresso, peanut butter, banana, whey protein, homemade almond milk

Custom Smoothie

$15.50

Cold Pressed Juices

1. Kale, spinach, celery, cucumber, pineapple, ginger, lemon

$12.95

2. Celery, lemon

$12.95

3. Spinach, celery, kale, cucumber

$12.95

4. Cucumber, celery, pineapple, spinach, kale, spirulina

$12.95

5. Pineapple, orange, mint, apple lemon

$12.95

6. Apple, lemon, ginger, cayenne

$12.95

7. Beet, carrot, apple, lemon, ginger

$12.95

8. Fresh orange juice

$12.95

9. Apple, Pineapple, Lemon, Tumeric

$12.95

Shots

Ginger, turmeric, black pepper, orange (4 oz)

$7.50

Lemon, ginger, cayenne (2 oz)

$7.00

Ginger (2 oz)

$6.50

Water

still

$4.00

sparkling

$4.00

Bowls

Dreamer Special 16oz

$19.95

Dreamer Special 12oz

$16.95

Dreamer Rainbow 12oz

$16.95

Dreamer Rainbow 16oz

$19.95

Build Your Own 3 Topps

$13.95+

Build Your Own 5 Topps

$15.95+

Oats

Berry Powder Oatmeal

$12.95

overnite steel cut oats, almond milk, cinnamon. toppings: homemade strawberry jam, blueberries, banana, shredded almonds

Dreamer Oatmeal

$11.95

matcha, spinach, banana, dates, strawberries. toppings: pineapple, kiwi, banana, mixed berries, house-made (gf) granola.

Waffles

Matcha Delight

$17.95

matcha waffle base topped with blueberries, strawberries, banana, house-made strawberry jam, peanut butter, cinnamon

Blue on Blue

$19.95

strawberry, banana, almond butter, house-made strawberry jam, plant based protein powder, cinnamon

Creamy Nutella

$17.95

Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.95

Almond Butter Toast

$13.95

Sandwiches

Spicy Chicken

$15.95

oven roasted turkey, avocado, tomato, mozzarella, house-made pesto

Classic Turkey

$16.95

oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese, jalapeno, tomato, house-made pesto

Classic Salmon

$17.95

smoke salmon, dill, arugula, cream cheese, onion, tomato, house-made pesto

Avocado

$15.95

chickpeas, carrot, red cabbage, avocado, hummus, tomato

Three Cheese

$15.95

cage-free eggs, tomato, dill, parsley, arugula, jalapeno, swiss cheese, house-made pesto

Spicy Tuna

$17.95

tuna, mixed greens, dill, onion, house-made pesto

Classic Egg

$15.95

Vegan

$15.95

Wraps

Spicy Turkey

$16.95

Classic Chicken

$15.95

Spicy Salmon

$17.95

Vegan

$15.95

Classic Tuna

$17.95

Egg

$15.95

Bakery

VG Banana Bread

$6.00

Cinnamon Roll

$7.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Blueberry Muffin

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Acai, Juice, Matcha, Coffee, Toasts, Wraps, Sandwiches &more

480 Northeast 31st Street, Miami, FL 33137

