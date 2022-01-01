Go
Pizza
Sandwiches
Italian

Amato's

Open today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

97 Reviews

$

71 India Street

Portland, ME 04101

Menu

Most Popular

Large Veggie Italian image
Large Veggie Italian
$6.95

vegetarian version of the original

Popular
Large All Natural Turkey Italian image
Large All Natural Turkey Italian
$10.95

built with all-natural turkey

Popular
Large Classic Italian Cold Cut image
Large Classic Italian Cold Cut
$10.95

genoa salami, capicola, prosciutto, provolone

Popular
Half Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese image
Half Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese
$7.25

meat = ham + pepperoni | OR | veggie = spinach + broccoli | -- served with a marinara dipping sauce

Popular
Cheese Pazzo Bread image
Cheese Pazzo Bread
$6.25

fresh-baked dough seasoned with garlic, cheese + herbs, served with a marinara dipping sauce

Popular
Small All Natural Turkey Italian image
Small All Natural Turkey Italian
$7.75

built with all-natural turkey

Popular
9" Small Cheese BYO Pizza image
9" Small Cheese BYO Pizza
$8.25
Popular
Small Amato's Original Italian Sandwich image
Small Amato's Original Italian Sandwich
$5.85

ham, cheese, all the veggies

Popular
Large Amato's Original Italian Sandwich image
Large Amato's Original Italian Sandwich
$6.95

ham, cheese, all the veggies

Popular
14" Large Cheese BYO Pizza
$14.00
Popular

Garlic Bread

Item pic
Garlic Bread Stick
$2.95

Chicken Salad

Item pic
Small Chicken Salad Italian
$7.50

mixed + made with all white meat

Item pic
Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap
$8.75

mixed with celery + mayo

Item pic
Grilled Chicken Breast Salad
$9.75
Item pic
Large Chicken Salad Italian
$9.95

mixed + made with all white meat

Italian Salad

Item pic
Small Chicken Salad Italian
$7.50

mixed + made with all white meat

Item pic
Large Tuna Salad Italian
$9.95

an ode to our days on the waterfront

Item pic
Large Chicken Salad Italian
$9.95

mixed + made with all white meat

Item pic
Small Tuna Salad Italian
$7.50

an ode to our days on the waterfront

Cheese Pizza

9" Small Cheese BYO Pizza image
9" Small Cheese BYO Pizza
$8.25
Popular
16" Ex-Large Cheese BYO Pizza
$18.00
14" Large Cheese BYO Pizza
$14.00
Popular

Cookies

Cookie
$1.79
Item pic
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
$1.79
Item pic
Party Cookie
$1.79
Item pic
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.79

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Item pic
Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap
$8.75

mixed with celery + mayo

Chicken Wraps

Item pic
Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap
$8.75

mixed with celery + mayo

Item pic
Grilled Chicken Wrap
$10.50

lettuce + tomato

Item pic
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
$10.50

romaine lettuce + romano cheese

Item pic
Chicken Bacon Ranch (Regular or Buffalo) Wrap
$10.95

lettuce + tomato, regular or buffalo chicken

Item pic
Grilled Chicken Club Wrap
$10.75

bacon, lettuce, tomato + mayo

Salad Wrap

Item pic
Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap
$8.75

mixed with celery + mayo

Tuna Salad

Item pic
Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap
$8.75

mixed with celery + mayo

Item pic
Large Tuna Salad Italian
$9.95

an ode to our days on the waterfront

Item pic
Small Tuna Salad Italian
$7.50

an ode to our days on the waterfront

Tuna Wraps

Item pic
Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap
$8.75

mixed with celery + mayo

Grilled Chicken

Item pic
Grilled Chicken Wrap
$10.50

lettuce + tomato

Item pic
Grilled Chicken Breast Salad
$9.75
Item pic
Grilled Chicken Alfredo Dinner
$13.75
Item pic
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
$10.50

romaine lettuce + romano cheese

Item pic
Grilled Chicken & Spinach Calzone
$12.50

garlic, tomatoes, provolone, mozzarella

Item pic
Large Grilled Pepper Chicken
$10.95

grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms

Item pic
Grilled Chicken Club Wrap
$10.75

bacon, lettuce, tomato + mayo

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Item pic
Grilled Chicken Wrap
$10.50

lettuce + tomato

Item pic
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
$10.50

romaine lettuce + romano cheese

Item pic
Grilled Chicken Club Wrap
$10.75

bacon, lettuce, tomato + mayo

Grilled Chicken Salad

Item pic
Grilled Chicken Breast Salad
$9.75

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

Item pic
Small Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)
$7.50

regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Item pic
Large Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)
$10.25

regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Chicken Tenders

Item pic
Small Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)
$7.50

regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Item pic
Large Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)
$10.25

regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Chef Salad

Item pic
Chef Salad
$9.75

Fettuccine Alfredo

Item pic
Fettuccine Alfredo Bucket
$17.55

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Item pic
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
$10.50

romaine lettuce + romano cheese

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wraps

Item pic
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
$10.50

romaine lettuce + romano cheese

Greek Salad

Greek Salad image
Greek Salad
$9.75

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Item pic
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.79

Chicken Parmesan

Item pic
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner
$13.75
Item pic
Small Chicken Parmigiana
$7.25

breaded tenders + our signature sauce

Large Chicken Parmigiana image
Large Chicken Parmigiana
$9.95

breaded tenders + our signature sauce

Baked Mac And Cheese

Item pic
Baked Mac & Cheese Dinner
$10.50

four cheese blend

Mac And Cheese

Item pic
Baked Mac & Cheese Dinner
$10.50

four cheese blend

Meat Calzones

Item pic
All Meat Calzone
$11.50

ham, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger

Item pic
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce Calzone
$11.50

carbs + a few more carbs - go run a marathon

Italian Sandwiches

Small Amato's Original Italian Sandwich image
Small Amato's Original Italian Sandwich
$5.85

ham, cheese, all the veggies

Popular
Large Amato's Original Italian Sandwich image
Large Amato's Original Italian Sandwich
$6.95

ham, cheese, all the veggies

Popular

Steak Calzones

Item pic
Angus Steak Calzone
$12.50

onions, mushrooms, green peppers

Turkey Bacon

Item pic
Turkey Bacon Wrap
$10.95

American cheese, lettuce, tomato

Turkey Wraps

Item pic
Turkey Bacon Wrap
$10.95

American cheese, lettuce, tomato

Caesar Salad

Item pic
Caesar Salad
$7.75

Pies

Whoopie Pie
$3.05

Whoopie Pies

Whoopie Pie
$3.05

Pudding

Pudding Cup
$2.95

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Item pic
Chicken Bacon Ranch (Regular or Buffalo) Wrap
$10.95

lettuce + tomato, regular or buffalo chicken

Nachos

Item pic
Doritos Nacho Cheese 3oz
$2.19

Garden Salad

Item pic
Garden Salad
$6.55

Eggplant Parm

Item pic
Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner
$13.75

Spaghetti

Item pic
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce Calzone
$11.50

carbs + a few more carbs - go run a marathon

Italian Calzones

Item pic
Italian Cold Cut Calzone
$11.50

genoa salami, capicola, prosciutto

More

FRITO LAY2.29
$2.29
FRITO LAY1.49
$1.49
FRITO LAY4.29
$4.29
FRITO LAY2.19
$2.19
Ghost
$3.59
Bai
$2.95
Smart Water
$2.19
Celsius
$3.59
Red Bull 8oz
$3.34
Moon Well
$5.50
Item pic
Large Ham & Swiss Italian
$9.95

a tangy twist on the original

Item pic
Large Roast Beef Italian
$10.95

robust + delicious - packed with flavor

Item pic
Large Capicola & Provolone Italian
$9.50

smoked + spiced

Large Double Real Italian image
Large Double Real Italian
$9.95
Item pic
Large Genoa Salami & Provolone Italian
$9.50

spiced + seasoned italian salami

Item pic
Large Pepperoni Italian
$9.50

not just for pizza - perfect in a sandwich

Sm Meatball Parm
$7.25
Item pic
Caesar w/Grilled Chicken
$9.75
Item pic
Sprite 20oz
$2.25
Item pic
Fanta 20oz
$2.25
Coke 20oz image
Coke 20oz
$2.25
Item pic
Dasani 20oz
$2.25
Item pic
Vitamin Water 20oz (random flavor unless requested)
$2.65
Item pic
Diet Coke 20oz
$2.25
WISE1.99
$1.99
WISE1.49
$1.49
WISE3.00
$3.00
Arizona / Snapple
$2.79
Honest Tea
$2.69
Item pic
Cream Cheese Brownie
$2.75
Item pic
Peanut Butter Whoopie
$2.99
Item pic
Plain Whoopie
$2.99
Open WINE
$40.00
Cheese Pazzo
$6.25
Lunch Calzone
$6.50
Poland Spring 1 LTR
$2.55
Poland Spring 20oz
$2.29
Item pic
Pasta Bucket with 4 Meatballs with Meat Sauce
$21.95
Item pic
Pasta Bucket with 4 Meatballs with Sauce
$19.75
Item pic
Lays Salt & Vinegar 3oz
$2.19
Item pic
Humpty Dumpty All Season 3oz
$1.49
Item pic
Lays Plain 3oz
$2.19
Item pic
Humpty Dumpty BBQ 3oz
$1.49
Item pic
Lays Sour Cream 3oz
$2.19
Item pic
Doritos Cool Ranch 3oz
$2.19
Item pic
Humpty Dumpty Salt & Vinegar 3oz
$1.49
Large Angus Steak & Cheese image
Large Angus Steak & Cheese
$11.50

made with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms

Item pic
Large Grilled Sausage
$10.50

sweet italian sausage with grilled, onions, peppers

Large Meatball Parmigiana image
Large Meatball Parmigiana
$9.95

hearty, saucy, filling - this is the one

Item pic
Large BLT
$9.50

bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Item pic
Build Your Own Calzone
$10.35

create a masterpiece

Item pic
Pepperoni, Mushroom & Sausage Calzone
$11.50

one of our all-time classic calzones

Item pic
Sausage, Onion & Green Pepper Calzone
$11.50

a hearty mix of meat + veggies

Item pic
Veggie Calzone
$11.50

fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, | green peppers, olives

Item pic
Angus Steak & Cheese Wrap
$10.50

American cheese, lettuce, tomato + mayo

Item pic
Veggie Wrap
$8.25

American cheese, onions, pickles, cucumber, lettuce, tomato + mayo

Item pic
Eggplant Wrap
$8.50

fried eggplant delivers amazing flavor

Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese image
Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese
$12.50

meat = ham + pepperoni | OR | veggie = spinach + broccoli | -- served with a marinara dipping sauce

Item pic
Pasta Dinner with Meatballs
$7.95
Item pic
Pasta Dinner with Sausage
$11.75
Coke 2LTR
$2.59
Single Meatball image
Single Meatball
$2.00
Coke 20oz
$2.29
AHA Seltzer
$2.29
Polar Seltzer 20oz
$2.29
Item pic
Small Angus Steak & Cheese
$9.50

made with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms

Item pic
Small Meatball Parmigiana
$7.25

hearty, saucy, filling - this is the one

Item pic
Small BLT
$6.75

bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Item pic
Small Classic Italian Cold Cut
$8.50

genoa salami, capicola, prosciutto, provolone

Item pic
Small Double Real Italian
$7.25
Item pic
Small Genoa Salami & Provolone Italian
$6.95

spiced + seasoned italian salami

Item pic
Small Roast Beef Italian
$7.75

robust + delicious - packed with flavor

Item pic
Small Eggplant Italian
$7.50

fried eggplant delivers amazing flavor

Item pic
Small Ham & Swiss Italian
$7.25

a tangy twist on the original

Small Veggie Italian image
Small Veggie Italian
$5.85

vegetarian version of the original

Item pic
Small Capicola & Provolone Italian
$6.95

smoked + spiced

Lg Original Italian
$6.95

ham, American cheese, onions,pickles, tomatoes, green peppers, olives, salt, pepper, oil, white roll

Sm Original Italian
$5.85
Square
$4.09
Arcade Snack
$1.98
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

71 India Street, Portland ME 04101

Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Large Veggie Italian image
Large Double Real Italian image
Large All Natural Turkey Italian image
Large Classic Italian Cold Cut image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Coke 20oz image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Large Angus Steak & Cheese image
Item pic
Large Meatball Parmigiana image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese image
Half Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese image
Cheese Pazzo Bread image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Single Meatball image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Small All Natural Turkey Italian image
Item pic
Item pic
Small Veggie Italian image
Item pic
9" Small Cheese BYO Pizza image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Greek Salad image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Small Amato's Original Italian Sandwich image
Large Amato's Original Italian Sandwich image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Large Chicken Parmigiana image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Amato's image
Amato's image
Amato's image

