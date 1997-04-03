Coals imageView gallery
Pizza

Coals Bayside

review star

No reviews yet

118 Preble Street

Portland, ME 04101

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings (10)

$15.00

Coals Fries

$7.00

Cilantro wings (10)

$16.00

Maple Wings (10)

$16.00

Chicken Tenders W/fries

$11.50

Buffalo Tender W/fries

$12.00

Plain tots

$7.50Out of stock

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Mikes Hot

$1.25

Salads

Arugula Salad

$12.00

with grilled pineapple, red onion, pistachios and lemon poppy vinaigrette

Romaine/ Beet

$11.00

with roasted beets, red onion, grape tomato, cashews and smokey-spicy vinaigrette

Pizza

Margherita

$15.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, pecorino romano, extra virgin olive oil

Bayside

$18.00

fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, pistachio pesto, arugula

Heaven Scent

$16.50

aged provolone, mozzarella, fresh garlic, red onion, tomato sauce, pecorino romano

Dean Martin

$18.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, grana padano, pepperoni

Vegan

$18.00

hummus, red onion, cherry tomato, arugula, spicy oil

Must Have

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, ricotta, grana padano, vincotto

Marlon

$17.50

fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, pecorino, arugula, roasted peppers and spicy oil

Don Ho

$18.00

fresh mozzarella, fontinella, tomato sauce, speck, grilled pineapple

Preble Rebel

$18.00

fresh mozzarella, asiago, crimini mushrooms, tomato sauce and rosemary

Rustic

$18.00

fontinella, mozzarella, fresh garlic, crimini mushrooms, grana padano and truffle oil

Bee Cool

$18.00

three cheeses, tomato sauce, basil, pepperoni, and hot honey

Burgers

All burgers come with lettuce, pickles, red onion and fries

Coals Burger

$14.00

American Burger

$15.00

fresh ground brisket with American cheese, onions, pickles and lettuce served with fries

Asiago Burger

$15.00

fresh ground brisket comes with lettuce, pickles, red onion and fries add bacon for $2.00

Cheddar Burger

$15.00

fresh ground brisket comes with lettuce, pickles and red onions served with fries add bacon for $2.00

Big O'Brien

$17.00

8 oz fresh ground brisket with double American cheese, our own special sauce, crisp lettuce, pickles and onions on a sesame bun served with fries

Burger Special

$17.00

Sweets

Nutella Pizza

$9.00

Our pizza crust smothered with nutella, folded over and covered in powdered sugar

Pecan Whiskey Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Skillet Choc Chip Cookie

$10.00Out of stock

Specials

Mozz Sticks

$12.00

with roasted tomato sauce

Italian Salad

$16.00Out of stock

iceberg lettuce, red onion, green olives, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, tossed in house made Italian dressing with grana padano (for two)

buffalo cauliflower

$12.00Out of stock

breaded and flash fried tossed in our buffalo sauce, served with a side of ranch

Soppressata Pizza

$19.00

aged provolone, mozzarella, tomato, pecorino, soppressata and cherry peppers

Mortadello Pizza

$19.00

Soup Sp

$7.00Out of stock

(10) Peach & BBQ Wings

$16.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip with vanilla ice cream

$9.00Out of stock

TO GO Soda

12 oz Pepsi

$2.00

12 oz Dt Pepsi

$2.00

12 oz Sprite

$2.00

12 oz Ginger Ale

$2.00

12 oz Root beer

$2.50

Bt Water

$1.50

Cocktails

Bee's Knees

$10.50

Apple & pear fizz

$9.50

Mexican maple rum chatta

$10.00

Bayside Shandy

$10.00

Apple Cider Margarita

$10.50

Rosemary Maple Sour

$9.50

Apple & Cranberry Mule

$10.50

Pumpkin White Russian

$9.00

Paloma

$10.00

Mojito

$9.00

Margarita

$8.50

Bourbon sweet tea

$10.00

Strawberry Margarita

$9.50Out of stock

Mule

$9.00

Apple Butter Bourbon

$10.00

Back Cove Cooler

$10.00

Pineapple Press

$10.50

Blueberry lemonade

$9.50

Mango Paloma

$10.50

French 77

$11.50

Rum punch

$10.50

Pineapple mojito

$10.50

Captain's Mule 10oz

$8.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$9.50

Cider Sidecar

$11.00

Bourbon Smash

$10.00

Elderflower Martini

$11.00

Pomegranate gin cocktail

$9.00

Beach Bum

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Gimlet

$8.00

10 oz Bees Knee

$7.50

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$8.00

Blitzen

$10.00

Maine-Hattan

$11.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Martini

$11.00

Mimosa

$8.50

preble paloma

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Negroni

$9.00

New England Sunset

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.50

Pinapple Vodka Soda

$8.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$8.50

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.50

White Russian

$8.50

Gimlet

$8.50

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Car Bomb

$9.00

10 oz back cove cooler

$7.50

10 oz bourbon smash

$7.50

Peach Collins

$9.00

French 75

$9.50

10 Oz Cocktail

$7.50

Black Russian

$8.00

Painkiller

$8.00

Red Wine By Glass

Cypress Cab

$8.00Out of stock

Valle Reale Montelpuciano

$9.00Out of stock

Nicolas Pinot Noir

$8.50

Porta 6 Red

$7.50

Backpack Syrah

$9.00Out of stock

D' Vinci Chianti

$9.00

DaVinci Chianti

$9.00Out of stock

Bousquet Cabernet

$9.00

Red Wine By Bottle

Btl Nicolas Pinot Noir

$30.00

Btl Cypress Cabernet

$31.00

Llauri Montepluciano

$35.00Out of stock

DaVinci Btl

$35.00

White Wine By Glass

Rose

$8.50

Chateau Sauv blanc

$8.50

La Mancha

$9.50Out of stock

Coppola PG Can

$8.00Out of stock

Porta 6 White

$7.50

William Hill Chard

$8.50

Pasqua Pinot Grigio

$8.00Out of stock

Fini Pinot Grigio

$8.50

White Wine By Bottle

Btl William Hill Chard

$31.00

Btl Chateau Sauv Blanc

$35.00

Btl Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Btl Pinot Grigio

$31.00

Champagne Wine By Bottle

Prosecco Split

$9.50

House Prosseco

$7.00

$5 prosecco

$5.00

$5 mimosa

$5.00

Btl Prosecco

$28.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We offer a clean and safe dining experience. All tables are 6 feet apart. Must wear face mask at all times unless seated. Call to reserve a table or place an order for curbside pick up.

Website

Location

118 Preble Street, Portland, ME 04101

Directions

