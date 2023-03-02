Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slab Sicilian Street Food

378 Reviews

$$

25 Preble St

Portland, ME 04101

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Cheese Thin Crust
Mushroom

FOOD

Specials

Cranberry Taleggio

$15.00

thin crust pizza, chicken, taleggio, mozzarella, provolone, arugula, cranberry gastrique, thyme and white balsamic reduction

Tuna Bottarga

$20.00

thin crust pizza, yogurt dill sauce, tuna fillet, bottarga, mozzarella, provolone, red onion, capers, chives

Starts

Artichoke Dip

$10.00

[vegan] warm artichokes, green butter beans, radicchio, garlic crisps

Burrata Naan

$8.00+Out of stock

prosciutto cotto, pesto, arugula, flat bread

Kale

$9.00

radicchio, gorgonzola piccante, orange, candied walnuts, blood orange vinaigrette, bread crumb

Meatballs Appetizer

$14.00

two beer-braised beef, pork sausage, and banana pepper meatballs, ricotta salata, peperoncini, tomato gravy, toasted luna bread

Roasted Cauliflower

$12.00

hummus, whipped feta, herb salad, pistachios, lemon, honey, sumac

Romaine

$9.00

smoked anchovy, pecorino romano, garlic dressing, bread crumb

Sandwiches

Meatball

$14.00

beer-braised beef, pork sausage, and banana pepper meatballs, mozzarella, provolone, tomato gravy, toasted luna bread

Muffuletta

$15.00

salame rosa, prosciutto cotto, biellese pepperoni, mozzarella, olive and pickled pepper salad, garlic-oregano spread, sesame luna bread

Tuna Bruschetta

$15.00

tuna fillet, marinated tomato, green butter bean salad, garlic toasted luna bread

Sicilian Crust Pizza

Steve’s original Sicilian pie. Old world style dough mixed fresh by hand. Each individual piece is 1lb, we suggest one per person. No modifications or substitutions.

Cheese

$9.00Out of stock

[vegetarian] tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, oregano - 1 lb individual piece

Pepperoni

$11.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, oregano, pepperoni - 1 lb individual piece

Spicy Meat

$14.00Out of stock

red pepper sauce, pepperoni, peperoncini, mozzarella, provolone, blue cheese dip - 1 lb individual piece

Mushroom

$14.00

[vegetarian] caponata, mushroom, red onion, mozzarella, provolone, oregano - 1 lb individual piece

Vegan Cheese

$9.00Out of stock

[vegan] tomato sauce, vegan cheese, oregano

12" Thin Crust Pizza

12” round pie, tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, oregano

Cheese Thin Crust

$12.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, oregano

Bee Sting

$18.00

prosciutto cotto, moroccan black olives, banana peppers, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, oregano, honey

Chicken & Broccoli

$17.00

garlic, chicken, broccoli raab, mozzarella, pecorino romano

Hawaiian

$17.00

tomato sauce, prosciutto cotto, pineapple, jalapeno, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, oregano

Loaded Potato

$18.00

bacon, baked potato, garlic, red onion, chive, mozzarella, provolone, romano, caper-sour cream

Margherita

$13.00

[vegetarian] crushed tomato, mozzarella, olive oil, basil

Quattro Formaggio

$17.00

[vegetarian] saffron ricotta, provolone, mozzarella, ricotta salata, oregano, gremolata

Sausage & Greens

$15.00

tomato sauce, italian sausage, broccoli raab, provolone, mozzarella, pecorino romano, oregano

White

$14.00

[vegetarian] garlic sauce, tomato, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, basil gremolata

Winter Garden

$15.00

[vegan] garlic sauce, vegan cheese, kale, radicchio, red onion, pesto, bread crumbs, hummus, sesame

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$13.00

mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, oregano, side gravy

Sweets

frozen cannoli sandwich, spiced pumpkin ricotta cream, cinnamon cookies, lemon and white chocolate crunch

Brownie

$8.00Out of stock

Butterscotch Brownie

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$7.00

sea salt, double chocolate, 2 cookies per bag

Snickerdoodle Cookies

$7.00

2 cookies per bag

Waffle Cone Cannoli

$8.00

cherry & brownie ricotta cream, chocolate drizzle, salted dark chocolate crunch

Sides

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Gravy

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Slabracha

$0.50

Side Crisps

$3.00

Side Grilled Luna Bread

$3.00

Bakery

Frozen Dough

$4.00

1 lb. frozen dough

Cheese Rising Crust Pizza

$15.00

12" frozen pizza

BEVERAGE

Bottles/Cans

3 Fonteinen, Framboos Oogst 2019

$40.00

6.2% | 375 ml bottle | belgium | blend # 14, season 19/20, slow and all natural maceration of hand picked whole raspberries on traditional lambic. final fruit intensity is 284 grams per liter

3 Fonteinen, Hommage

$34.00

6.3% | 375 ml bottle | belgium | blend # 72, season 19/20, blend of 40% cherry and 60% raspberry with an average maceration time of five months on 1 and 2 year lambic. final fruit intensity is 529 grams per liter

3 Fonteinen, Oude Geuze

$18.00

6.6% | 375 ml bottle | belgium | blend # 52, season 18|19, blend of one, two, and three-year old traditional lambics, 50% young lambic and 50% old lambic

3 Fonteinen, Oude Geuze Cuvée Armand & Gaston

$20.00

6.5% | 375 ml bottle | belgium | blend # 80, season 17|18, blend of one, two, and three-year old traditional lambics, all brewed at brouwerij 3 fonteinen

Allagash White

$5.00

5% | 16 oz | portland, me | classic belgian style wheat ale

Artifact Feels Like Home Blueberry

$5.00

5% | 12 oz | florence, ma | sweet and tart cider made with wild blueberries

Citizen Cider Dirty Mayor

$6.00

5% | 16 oz | burlington, vt | cider with ginger and lemon

Kit N/A Get Set

$5.00

12oz | non alcoholic ipa

Liquid Riot, LRV Three Year Blend # 2 - Novare/Slab Collab

$25.00

6% | 750 ml | portland, me | created in the belgian “methode traditionnelle” - blend of 1, 2, and 3 year aged spontaneously fermented beer from the liquid riot vessel. balanced soft acidity, notes of lemon, granite, and star fruit with mellow earthy bitterness and hints of the sea

Miller High Life

$3.00

5% | 16 oz | milwaukee, wi | pale lager

Narragansett Lager

$3.00

5% | 16 oz | providence, ri | pale lager

Peroni

$3.00

5% | 12 oz | italy | pale lager

Root Wild Grapefruit Kombucha

$5.00

1% | 12 oz | kombucha with grapefruit, citrusy mosaic hops, and hibiscus

Shacksbury Cider Rosé

$5.00

6% | 12 oz | vergennes, vt | cider aged on local marquette grape skins

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$4.00

5.6% | 16 oz | chico, ca | american pale ale

White Wine

Folias de Baco, UIVO Galego

$23.00

750 ml | portugal | natural and organic, aromas of spring flowers and tropical fruits, dry and juicy with notes of mango, lychee, pineapple

Foris, Pinot Blanc

$22.00

750 ml | oregon | zippy with hints of dried pineapple, meyer lemon, wet stone, and a distinctive minerality

La Follette Chardonnay

$20.00

750 ml | california | golden delicious apple, butterscotch, hints of toasty oak

Rose/Orange Wine

Bojo do Luar, Doralice

$25.00

750 ml | portugal | 100% louriero, macerated with chestnut flowers, juicy with notes of ripe melons, orange, lime, and light tannins. light, dry and slightly acidic

Red Wine

Meinklang, Burgenland Red

$23.00

750 ml | austria | medium body, cozy, sour cherry, boysenberry, leather

Stel + Mar, Zinfandel

$6.00

250 ml | california | raspberry, blackberry, cherry, white pepper, easy drinking, great with pizza

Mio Malbec

$22.00

750 ml | argentina | rich aromas of blackberry, blueberry, black cherry and flavors of plum, coffee, chocolate, and hints of oak. round and smooth

Bubbles

Anchor & Hope, Piquette

$9.00

7.5% | 250 ml | rhode island | light and refreshing like a dry cider with grape flavors, zesty notes of white tea and persimmon

Folias de Baco, UIVO Aqua Nat

$11.00

5.5% | 375 ml | portugal | piquette - light, dry, notes of cranberries and thyme, super refreshing and great with pizza

Ramona Blood Orange Wine Spritz

$6.00

250 ml | italy | sweet and fruity

Soda Etc.

Pepsi

$3.00

16 oz fountain soda

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

16 oz fountain soda

Sierra Mist

$3.00

16 oz fountain soda

Ginger Ale

$3.00

16 oz fountain soda

Lemonade

$3.00

16 oz fountain soda

Ice Tea

$3.00

16 oz fountain soda

Maine Root Ginger Brew

$3.50

12 oz bottle

Old Soaker Blueberry Soda

$3.50

12 oz bottle

Old Soaker Root Beer

$3.50

12 oz bottle

Bottled Water

$2.00

MERCH

Womens Large Pizza T-Shirt

Womens Large Pizza T-Shirt

$20.00

Next Level Ideal Tee. Fitted cut, slightly scoop neck.

Womens XL Pizza T-Shirt

Womens XL Pizza T-Shirt

$20.00

Next Level Ideal Tee. Fitted cut, slightly scoop neck.

Small Pizza T-Shirt

Small Pizza T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Next Level Apparel Tee. Unisex fit.

Medium Pizza T-Shirt

Medium Pizza T-Shirt

$20.00

Next Level Apparel Tee. Unisex fit.

Large Pizza T-Shirt

Large Pizza T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Next Level Apparel Tee. Unisex fit.

XL Pizza T-Shirt

XL Pizza T-Shirt

$20.00

Next Level Apparel Tee. Unisex fit.

XXL Pizza T-Shirt

XXL Pizza T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Next Level Apparel Tee. Unisex fit.

Small Artist T-Shirt

Small Artist T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Next Level Apparel Tee. Unisex fit. Artwork by our friend Steve Gendron.

Medium Artist T-Shirt

Medium Artist T-Shirt

$20.00

Next Level Apparel Tee. Unisex fit. Artwork by our friend Steve Gendron.

Large Artist T-Shirt

Large Artist T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Next Level Apparel Tee. Unisex fit. Artwork by our friend Steve Gendron.

XL Artist T-Shirt

XL Artist T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Next Level Apparel Tee. Unisex fit. Artwork by our friend Steve Gendron.

XXL Artist T-Shirt

XXL Artist T-Shirt

$20.00

Next Level Apparel Tee. Unisex fit. Artwork by our friend Steve Gendron.

Black & Red Logo Sticker

Black & Red Logo Sticker

$0.50
Logo Sticker

Logo Sticker

$0.50
Pizza Sticker

Pizza Sticker

$0.50
Postcard

Postcard

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sicilian street food and beer. We love pizza.

Website

Location

25 Preble St, Portland, ME 04101

Directions

Gallery
Slab Sicilian Street Food image
Slab Sicilian Street Food image
Slab Sicilian Street Food image

Map
