Slab Sicilian Street Food
378 Reviews
$$
25 Preble St
Portland, ME 04101
Popular Items
FOOD
Specials
Starts
Artichoke Dip
[vegan] warm artichokes, green butter beans, radicchio, garlic crisps
Burrata Naan
prosciutto cotto, pesto, arugula, flat bread
Kale
radicchio, gorgonzola piccante, orange, candied walnuts, blood orange vinaigrette, bread crumb
Meatballs Appetizer
two beer-braised beef, pork sausage, and banana pepper meatballs, ricotta salata, peperoncini, tomato gravy, toasted luna bread
Roasted Cauliflower
hummus, whipped feta, herb salad, pistachios, lemon, honey, sumac
Romaine
smoked anchovy, pecorino romano, garlic dressing, bread crumb
Sandwiches
Meatball
beer-braised beef, pork sausage, and banana pepper meatballs, mozzarella, provolone, tomato gravy, toasted luna bread
Muffuletta
salame rosa, prosciutto cotto, biellese pepperoni, mozzarella, olive and pickled pepper salad, garlic-oregano spread, sesame luna bread
Tuna Bruschetta
tuna fillet, marinated tomato, green butter bean salad, garlic toasted luna bread
Sicilian Crust Pizza
Cheese
[vegetarian] tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, oregano - 1 lb individual piece
Pepperoni
tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, oregano, pepperoni - 1 lb individual piece
Spicy Meat
red pepper sauce, pepperoni, peperoncini, mozzarella, provolone, blue cheese dip - 1 lb individual piece
Mushroom
[vegetarian] caponata, mushroom, red onion, mozzarella, provolone, oregano - 1 lb individual piece
Vegan Cheese
[vegan] tomato sauce, vegan cheese, oregano
12" Thin Crust Pizza
Cheese Thin Crust
tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, oregano
Bee Sting
prosciutto cotto, moroccan black olives, banana peppers, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, oregano, honey
Chicken & Broccoli
garlic, chicken, broccoli raab, mozzarella, pecorino romano
Hawaiian
tomato sauce, prosciutto cotto, pineapple, jalapeno, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, oregano
Loaded Potato
bacon, baked potato, garlic, red onion, chive, mozzarella, provolone, romano, caper-sour cream
Margherita
[vegetarian] crushed tomato, mozzarella, olive oil, basil
Quattro Formaggio
[vegetarian] saffron ricotta, provolone, mozzarella, ricotta salata, oregano, gremolata
Sausage & Greens
tomato sauce, italian sausage, broccoli raab, provolone, mozzarella, pecorino romano, oregano
White
[vegetarian] garlic sauce, tomato, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, basil gremolata
Winter Garden
[vegan] garlic sauce, vegan cheese, kale, radicchio, red onion, pesto, bread crumbs, hummus, sesame
Sweets
Sides
BEVERAGE
Bottles/Cans
3 Fonteinen, Framboos Oogst 2019
6.2% | 375 ml bottle | belgium | blend # 14, season 19/20, slow and all natural maceration of hand picked whole raspberries on traditional lambic. final fruit intensity is 284 grams per liter
3 Fonteinen, Hommage
6.3% | 375 ml bottle | belgium | blend # 72, season 19/20, blend of 40% cherry and 60% raspberry with an average maceration time of five months on 1 and 2 year lambic. final fruit intensity is 529 grams per liter
3 Fonteinen, Oude Geuze
6.6% | 375 ml bottle | belgium | blend # 52, season 18|19, blend of one, two, and three-year old traditional lambics, 50% young lambic and 50% old lambic
3 Fonteinen, Oude Geuze Cuvée Armand & Gaston
6.5% | 375 ml bottle | belgium | blend # 80, season 17|18, blend of one, two, and three-year old traditional lambics, all brewed at brouwerij 3 fonteinen
Allagash White
5% | 16 oz | portland, me | classic belgian style wheat ale
Artifact Feels Like Home Blueberry
5% | 12 oz | florence, ma | sweet and tart cider made with wild blueberries
Citizen Cider Dirty Mayor
5% | 16 oz | burlington, vt | cider with ginger and lemon
Kit N/A Get Set
12oz | non alcoholic ipa
Liquid Riot, LRV Three Year Blend # 2 - Novare/Slab Collab
6% | 750 ml | portland, me | created in the belgian “methode traditionnelle” - blend of 1, 2, and 3 year aged spontaneously fermented beer from the liquid riot vessel. balanced soft acidity, notes of lemon, granite, and star fruit with mellow earthy bitterness and hints of the sea
Miller High Life
5% | 16 oz | milwaukee, wi | pale lager
Narragansett Lager
5% | 16 oz | providence, ri | pale lager
Peroni
5% | 12 oz | italy | pale lager
Root Wild Grapefruit Kombucha
1% | 12 oz | kombucha with grapefruit, citrusy mosaic hops, and hibiscus
Shacksbury Cider Rosé
6% | 12 oz | vergennes, vt | cider aged on local marquette grape skins
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
5.6% | 16 oz | chico, ca | american pale ale
White Wine
Folias de Baco, UIVO Galego
750 ml | portugal | natural and organic, aromas of spring flowers and tropical fruits, dry and juicy with notes of mango, lychee, pineapple
Foris, Pinot Blanc
750 ml | oregon | zippy with hints of dried pineapple, meyer lemon, wet stone, and a distinctive minerality
La Follette Chardonnay
750 ml | california | golden delicious apple, butterscotch, hints of toasty oak
Rose/Orange Wine
Red Wine
Meinklang, Burgenland Red
750 ml | austria | medium body, cozy, sour cherry, boysenberry, leather
Stel + Mar, Zinfandel
250 ml | california | raspberry, blackberry, cherry, white pepper, easy drinking, great with pizza
Mio Malbec
750 ml | argentina | rich aromas of blackberry, blueberry, black cherry and flavors of plum, coffee, chocolate, and hints of oak. round and smooth
Bubbles
Anchor & Hope, Piquette
7.5% | 250 ml | rhode island | light and refreshing like a dry cider with grape flavors, zesty notes of white tea and persimmon
Folias de Baco, UIVO Aqua Nat
5.5% | 375 ml | portugal | piquette - light, dry, notes of cranberries and thyme, super refreshing and great with pizza
Ramona Blood Orange Wine Spritz
250 ml | italy | sweet and fruity
Soda Etc.
Pepsi
16 oz fountain soda
Diet Pepsi
16 oz fountain soda
Sierra Mist
16 oz fountain soda
Ginger Ale
16 oz fountain soda
Lemonade
16 oz fountain soda
Ice Tea
16 oz fountain soda
Maine Root Ginger Brew
12 oz bottle
Old Soaker Blueberry Soda
12 oz bottle
Old Soaker Root Beer
12 oz bottle
Bottled Water
MERCH
Womens Large Pizza T-Shirt
Next Level Ideal Tee. Fitted cut, slightly scoop neck.
Womens XL Pizza T-Shirt
Next Level Ideal Tee. Fitted cut, slightly scoop neck.
Small Pizza T-Shirt
Next Level Apparel Tee. Unisex fit.
Medium Pizza T-Shirt
Next Level Apparel Tee. Unisex fit.
Large Pizza T-Shirt
Next Level Apparel Tee. Unisex fit.
XL Pizza T-Shirt
Next Level Apparel Tee. Unisex fit.
XXL Pizza T-Shirt
Next Level Apparel Tee. Unisex fit.
Small Artist T-Shirt
Next Level Apparel Tee. Unisex fit. Artwork by our friend Steve Gendron.
Medium Artist T-Shirt
Next Level Apparel Tee. Unisex fit. Artwork by our friend Steve Gendron.
Large Artist T-Shirt
Next Level Apparel Tee. Unisex fit. Artwork by our friend Steve Gendron.
XL Artist T-Shirt
Next Level Apparel Tee. Unisex fit. Artwork by our friend Steve Gendron.
XXL Artist T-Shirt
Next Level Apparel Tee. Unisex fit. Artwork by our friend Steve Gendron.
Black & Red Logo Sticker
Logo Sticker
Pizza Sticker
Postcard
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Sicilian street food and beer. We love pizza.
25 Preble St, Portland, ME 04101