CERA One Monument

1 Monument Square

#103

Portland, ME 04101

Sandwiches

BADDA BING

BADDA BING

$15.00

Genoa, mortadella, capicola, sharp provolone, house-made pickles, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, hot peppers (salt, pepper, oregano, oil & vinegar) // seeded scali roll

BLACK PEARL

BLACK PEARL

$13.50

Wood-grilled Cobia fish prepared “classic tuna salad” style with green-leaf lettuce, tomato & sprouts // choice: multigrain, rye, white

THE JABERWOCKY

THE JABERWOCKY

$15.00

House roasted beef & our own pastrami, smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, BBQ, red onion, tomato // choice: multigrain, rye, white

NASHVILLE SAMURAI

NASHVILLE SAMURAI

$12.50

Crispy Japanese fried chicken, brushed with Asian inspired spicy-citrus honey, lettuce, mayo, pickles // seeded scali roll

PEACHES THE PIG

PEACHES THE PIG

$12.50

House Smoked ham, cheddar, peach-jalapeno chutney & lettuce // choice: multigrain, rye, white

SHALLOT BE BEEF

SHALLOT BE BEEF

$14.00

House roast beef, sharp provolone cheese, with fried shallots and our Cera Sauce // choice: multigrain, rye, white

THE MUSHROOM OF COURSE

THE MUSHROOM OF COURSE

$12.00

Portobello schnitzel (fried mushroom cutlet) house-made pickled beets, mustard greens and a vegan miso-mayo // seeded scali roll

TURKS & CHAOS

TURKS & CHAOS

$12.50

House-roasted turkey with smoked bacon, sambal oelek/roasted tomato mayo, lettuce & tomato // choice: multigrain, rye, white

PORTUGUESE SANDO

$15.00Out of stock

Wraps

All Wraps Served On Naan
HASS TO BE TURKEY

HASS TO BE TURKEY

$12.00

House-roasted turkey, avocado, shaved cucumber, mixed-greens, sprouts, tomatoes

INDONESIAN SEOUL FOOD

INDONESIAN SEOUL FOOD

$13.50

Grilled Korean steak with cucumbers, carrots, mixed greens, red peppers & Korean peanut sauce (Gado Gado)

SPARTAN

SPARTAN

$12.50

Wood grilled coriander pork tenderloin, tzatziki, red onions, lettuce & tomatoes

MARRAKESH EXPRESS

MARRAKESH EXPRESS

$11.50

Moroccan roasted rainbow carrots, edamame humus, grilled red onions, North African herb sauce & Cera crunchy mix (sesame, sunflower, fennel, cumin, caraway)

MACHA PICCHU

MACHA PICCHU

$13.50

Wood-grilled Cobia fish with Peruvian inspired coleslaw and our own salsa macha

ME MASHUP

$13.50Out of stock

Yemen inspired smoked beef, tzatiki, cucumber, pickled carrot, red onion & herb sauce

Panini

RUBENESQUE

RUBENESQUE

$15.00

Our own pastrami, house dressing, Morse’s sauerkraut, local swiss cheese // Rye bread

PAESANO

PAESANO

$13.00