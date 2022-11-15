CERA One Monument
1 Monument Square
#103
Portland, ME 04101
Sandwiches
BADDA BING
Genoa, mortadella, capicola, sharp provolone, house-made pickles, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, hot peppers (salt, pepper, oregano, oil & vinegar) // seeded scali roll
BLACK PEARL
Wood-grilled Cobia fish prepared “classic tuna salad” style with green-leaf lettuce, tomato & sprouts // choice: multigrain, rye, white
THE JABERWOCKY
House roasted beef & our own pastrami, smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, BBQ, red onion, tomato // choice: multigrain, rye, white
NASHVILLE SAMURAI
Crispy Japanese fried chicken, brushed with Asian inspired spicy-citrus honey, lettuce, mayo, pickles // seeded scali roll
PEACHES THE PIG
House Smoked ham, cheddar, peach-jalapeno chutney & lettuce // choice: multigrain, rye, white
SHALLOT BE BEEF
House roast beef, sharp provolone cheese, with fried shallots and our Cera Sauce // choice: multigrain, rye, white
THE MUSHROOM OF COURSE
Portobello schnitzel (fried mushroom cutlet) house-made pickled beets, mustard greens and a vegan miso-mayo // seeded scali roll
TURKS & CHAOS
House-roasted turkey with smoked bacon, sambal oelek/roasted tomato mayo, lettuce & tomato // choice: multigrain, rye, white
PORTUGUESE SANDO
Wraps
HASS TO BE TURKEY
House-roasted turkey, avocado, shaved cucumber, mixed-greens, sprouts, tomatoes
INDONESIAN SEOUL FOOD
Grilled Korean steak with cucumbers, carrots, mixed greens, red peppers & Korean peanut sauce (Gado Gado)
SPARTAN
Wood grilled coriander pork tenderloin, tzatziki, red onions, lettuce & tomatoes
MARRAKESH EXPRESS
Moroccan roasted rainbow carrots, edamame humus, grilled red onions, North African herb sauce & Cera crunchy mix (sesame, sunflower, fennel, cumin, caraway)
MACHA PICCHU
Wood-grilled Cobia fish with Peruvian inspired coleslaw and our own salsa macha
ME MASHUP
Yemen inspired smoked beef, tzatiki, cucumber, pickled carrot, red onion & herb sauce