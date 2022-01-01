  • Home
  • /
  • Portland
  • /
  • The Corner Room Italian Kitchen & Bar - 110 Exchange st, Portland, ME.
The Corner Room Italian Kitchen & Bar imageView gallery

The Corner Room Italian Kitchen & Bar 110 Exchange st, Portland, ME.

790 Reviews

$$

110 Exchange Street

Portland, ME 04101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Coffee & Tea

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Double Cappuccino

$7.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.25

Latte

$6.25

Soda & Juice

Apple Juice

$3.50

Blood Pellagrino

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Lemon Pellagrino

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Orange Pellagrino

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Small Sparkling Water

$4.00Out of stock

Small Still Water

$3.00

Soda

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Cocktail

$8.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Grapefruit Pellegrino

$5.00

Virgin Carrie

$10.00

Kombucha

$6.00

Salad

Beet Salad

$13.00

Caprese

$14.00

Caesar

$13.00

Special Salad

$13.00

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$20.00

Prosciutto and Spicy Greens Pizza

$20.00

Create Your Own Pizza

$15.00

Special Pizza

$19.00

Fontina & Mushroom Pizza

$21.00

Pasta

Pappardelle and Mushrooms

$23.00+

Fettuccini Bolognese

$23.00+

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$22.00+

Penne Arrabiata

$20.00+

Gemelli

$20.00+

Squid Ink

$23.00+

Truffle Mac and Cheese

$23.00

Pork Sugo

$20.00+

Pumpkin Radiatore

$23.00+

Lasagna

$25.00Out of stock

Carbonara

$23.00+

Secondi

Chicken Parmigano

$25.00

Cioppino

$32.00

Local Fish

$35.00Out of stock

asparagus, olive tapenade, local greens, crispy chick peas

Pork Tenderloin

$33.00

Pan roasted hanger steak, crispy fingerlings, wilted spinach, chimichuri

Short Rib

$35.00Out of stock

Hanger Steak

$32.00

Pan roasted local pork chop, smashed red potatoes, roasted broccoli rabe, golden raisin-pancetta agrodulce

Duck Entree

$33.00

Sides

Pasta Side

$9.00

Smashed Fingerling Potatoes

$9.00

Wilted Spinach

$9.00

Side Mama

$5.00

Side Meatballs

$10.00

Side Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Antipasti

3 Cheese

$24.00

Antipasti Platter

$27.00

Arancini

$12.00

Carpaccio

$13.00

Cheese

Crespelle

$15.00

Fried Squid

$15.00

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Salumi

Steamed Maine Mussels

$20.00

Tomato and Mozzarella Bruschetta

$15.00

Verduras

Verduras 3

$21.00

Zuppa Del Giorno

$12.00

Ricotta Bruschetta

$13.00

3 Salumi

$24.00

Dragon Carrots

$12.00

Focaccia

$6.00

Specials

Local Melon

$13.00Out of stock

Polenta

$13.00

Pepper-nota

$13.00

Raddish Bruschetta

$11.00

Restaurant Week

RW Wings

RW Torchio

$55.00

RW Osso Bucco

HOLD

Hold

FIRE

FIRE COURSE 2

TO GO

Hold

Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Grateful Dead

$14.00

Kir Royal

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Paloma Fizz

$14.00

Tequila, Lime, Blood Orange Pellagino

Spiced OF

$16.00

Vinho Verde, Cointreau, Peach

Wine Spritzer

$12.00

CR Negroni

$15.00

Cocktail Special

$14.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Autumn Cosmo

$16.00

The Carrie Nation

$16.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$12.00

Deep Eddy

$9.00

Goose Citron

$11.00

Goose Orange

$11.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ice Pik

$8.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Raz

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

Twenty2

$10.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Ciron Pineapple

$10.00

Cold River

$11.00

Cold River Blue

$11.00

Stoli Blue

$9.00

Gin

Bimini

$13.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Grey Whale

$12.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Tom Cat

$14.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Gosling's

$9.00

Myers's

$8.00

Mt. Gay

$8.00

Real McCoy

$9.00

Spider Island Rum

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Tequila

Espalon

$8.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

Herradura Silver

$12.00

Hornito's

$10.00

Mezcal

$12.00

Patron

$14.00

Tres Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Whiskey

Bushmills

$11.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Putnam Rye

$12.00

Seagram's 7

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Bourbon

Baker's

$13.00

Blanton's

$15.00

Booker's

$15.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Basil Hayden's

$14.00

Gunpowder Rye

$14.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Knob Rye

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Stroudwater

$14.00

Stroudwater Rye

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Jack Daniel

$8.00

Scotch

Aberlour 12

$14.00

Dewar's

$10.00

Dewar's 12

$13.00

Balvenie Dblwd

$16.00

Clynelish

$14.00

Craggenmore

$16.00

Donegal

$10.00

Glenfiddich

$13.00

Glenkinchie

$16.00

Glenlivet

$16.00

Glenmorangie 10

$15.00

Glenmorangie Port

$17.00

JW Black

$13.00

JW Blue

$41.00

JW Green

$17.00

JW Red

$10.00

Lagavulin

$19.00

Laphroig

$16.00

MacCallan

$16.00

MacCallan Cask

$15.00

Oban

$17.00

Talisker

$17.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Aperol

$8.00

B&B

$12.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Benedictine

$11.00

Boulard

$10.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Chartreuse

$13.00

Cherry Herring

$8.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$13.00

Courvoisier XO

$32.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Drambuie

$14.00

Fernet

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hennesy

$13.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Martell Cognac

$20.00

Remy VSOP

$13.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Sambuca Black

$8.00

V.O.

$9.00

Royal Ambrosante

$13.00

Lustau oloroso

$11.00

Alexander Grappa

$13.00

Sandeman Port

$9.00

Fonseca Tawny

$11.00

Vin Santo

$12.00

Meletti

$10.00

Draft

Session IPA

$6.00

Allagash White

$8.00

Oxbow

$8.00

Battery Steele

$10.00

Maine Beer Co

$10.00

Lone Pine

$8.00

Baxter

$8.00

Greary porter

$8.00

HH BEER

$3.00

Cans and Bottles

Peroni

$6.00

Budwieser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Saint Paulie Girl

$5.00

Athletica

$6.00

Cider

$7.00

Red Glass

Fontella Chianti

$9.00

Monte Antico

$9.00

Primitivo

$11.00

Stemmar, Pinot Noir

$10.00

Villa Pozzi Nero d'Avola

$9.00

Alanera

$12.00

Red Carafe

CAR - Monte Antico

$22.00

CAR - Fontella Chianti

$24.00

CAR - Villa Pozzi Nero d'Avola

$22.00

CAR - Primitivo

$23.00

CAR- Stemmar, Pinot Noir

$24.00

CAF Alanera

$24.00

Red Bottle

BTL Monte Antico

$30.00

BTL Fontella Chianti

$30.00

BTL Ruminat Primitivo

$33.00

BTL Villa Pozzi Nero d'Avola

$30.00

BTL Produttori del Barbaresco

$56.00

BTL Serralunga Barolo

$83.00

BTL Remo Farina Valpolicella Ripasso

$39.00

BTL Statti Gaglioppo

$36.00

BTL Zisola Nero d'Avola

$53.00

BTL Sella & Mosca Cannanau

$33.00

BTL Zaccagnini Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

$36.00

BTL Argiano Rosso di Montalcino

$48.00

BTL Brunello Dontella

$80.00

BTL Argiano Non Confunditur

$39.00Out of stock

BTL Le Sughere di Frassinello

$54.00

BTL Antinori Tignanello

$130.00

BTL Poggio Scalette Chianti Classico

$40.00

BTL Fonterutoli Chianti Classico

$55.00

BTL Tolaini Valdisanti

$50.00

BTL Le Volte Dell'ornellaia

$58.00

BTL Colle Dei Venti, Barbaresco

$53.00

BTL Zisola Nero d' Avola

$54.00

Feature Red

$36.00

BTl Rizzi

$40.00

BTL Collina Dolcetto d' Alba

$45.00

BTL Rubinell Valpolicila

$50.00

BTL Stemmari, Pinot Noir

$32.00

Amarone

$70.00

BTL Alanera

$36.00

White Glass

Barone Fini, Pinot Grigio

$10.00

LaVis Dipinto Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Marchesi Antinori Chardonnay

$14.00

Suavia Soave Classico

$10.00

Vignetti Della dolomiti

$13.00

White Carafe

CAR - LaVis Dipinto Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00

CAR - vignetti Della dolomiti

$33.00

CAR - Barone Fini, Pinot Grigio

$25.00

CAR - Machesi Antinori Chardonnay

$35.00

CAR - vignetti Della dolomiti

$33.00

CF Suave

$25.00

White Bottle

BTL LaVis Dipinto Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Suavia Soave Classico

$36.00

BTL Barone Fini, Pinot Grigio

$36.00

BTL Marchesi Antinori Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Terredora Greco di Tufo

$32.00

BTL Terredora Falanghina

$30.00

BTL Abbazia di Novacella Kerner

$40.00

BTL Maso Poli Pinot Grigio

$35.00

BTL Broglia "LA Meirana"

$46.00

BTL Vie Di Romans Ciampagnis Chardonnay

$58.00

BTL Vignetti della Dolomiti

$48.00

BTL librandi segno Bianco

$34.00

BTL Korsic Friulano

$42.00

BTL Giancu Vermentino

$36.00

BTL Pietratorcia Bianco

$38.00

Feature White

$27.00

Rose & Champagne Glass

Glass Lido Prosecco

$9.00

Glass Covezzo Prosecco

$10.00

Gls 11 Minutes Rose

$12.00

Moscato

$10.00

Rose & Champagne Carafe

CAR - Centine Rose Toscana

$22.00

CAR 11 Minute Rose

$30.00

Rose & Champagne Bottle

BTL Covezzo Prosecco

$34.00

BTL Moscato

$28.00

BTL Centine Rose

$30.00

BTL Canella Lido Prosecco Rose

$33.00

BTL Pizzini Franciacorta

$40.00

BTL Cesarini Brute

$32.00

BTL Castello Purple Rose

$34.00

BTL11 Minute Rose

$44.00

HH Wine

Happy Hour Red

$3.00

Happy Hour White

$3.00

Happy Hour Feature

$5.00

sweets

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cannoli

$8.00

Chocolate Torta

$9.00

Gelato

$6.00

Affogato

$9.00

Panna cotta

$9.00

Biscotti al Vin Santo

$13.00

Olive Oil Cake

$8.00

Almond Cake

$9.00

Limoncello Cheesecake

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Corner Room Kitchen & Bar features a bright, wide-open space with towering ceilings and is complemented by the handcrafted woodwork. It also features easy view of the kitchen and pasta-making station. With the same warm, comfortable ambiance as its sister restaurants “The Grill Room”, “The Front Room” & “The Mountain Room” The Corner Room features a rustic, Italian-inspired menu and all-Italian wine list to whet any old-country appetite.

Location

110 Exchange Street, Portland, ME 04101

Directions

Gallery
The Corner Room Italian Kitchen & Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Broken Arrow
orange star5.0 • 26
545 Congress Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Two Fat Cats Bakery - Lancaster Street
orange star4.1 • 360
195 Lancaster Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro - 608 Congress St
orange star4.6 • 1,287
608 Congress st Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Shays Grill Pub
orange starNo Reviews
18 Monument Square ME, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Coals - Bayside
orange starNo Reviews
118 Preble Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Batson River Brewing & Distilling - Portland
orange starNo Reviews
82 Hanover Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portland

The Honey Paw
orange star4.8 • 3,034
78 Middle Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Portland Lobster Company - Portland Maine
orange star4.0 • 2,383
180 Commercial St Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Gilberts Chowder House - Portland
orange star4.0 • 2,319
92 Commercial St Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Kuno - 166 Cumberland Ave
orange star4.8 • 1,975
166 Cumberland Ave Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Marcy's Diner
orange star4.4 • 1,922
47 Oak Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
The Front Room - Restaurant & Bar - Munjoy Hill
orange star4.3 • 1,817
73 Congress Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
South Portland
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Westbrook
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Scarborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Saco
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Biddeford
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Kennebunkport
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston