The Corner Room Italian Kitchen & Bar 110 Exchange st, Portland, ME.
790 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Corner Room Kitchen & Bar features a bright, wide-open space with towering ceilings and is complemented by the handcrafted woodwork. It also features easy view of the kitchen and pasta-making station. With the same warm, comfortable ambiance as its sister restaurants “The Grill Room”, “The Front Room” & “The Mountain Room” The Corner Room features a rustic, Italian-inspired menu and all-Italian wine list to whet any old-country appetite.
Location
110 Exchange Street, Portland, ME 04101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro - 608 Congress St
4.6 • 1,287
608 Congress st Portland, ME 04101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Portland
Portland Lobster Company - Portland Maine
4.0 • 2,383
180 Commercial St Portland, ME 04101
View restaurant