Angel Chicken Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

7632 Campbell Rd. #314 • $

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)

Popular Items

TERIYAKI BOWL$10.99
Japanese recipe teriyaki, served with grilled chicken and roasted vegetable medley, over your choice of rice or quinoa
SHAWARMA CHICKEN BOWL$10.75
Tahini sauce flavored bowl, made with grilled chicken, roast veggies, and eggplant. Topped with hummus, pickles
THE CLASSIC$7.99
Tender Chicken breast, marinated and crispy fried or grilled your style.
Served on a toasted Brioche bread with mayo, pickles, lettuce, and tomato
THAI COCONUT BOWL$11.75
This sauce is made with green chilis, ginger, sesame oil, garlic and basil. Cooked with coconut milk, it tops grilled chicken, and roast vegetable medley, and choice of Jasmine rice, or Quinoa
NASHVILLE HOT$7.99
Savory & Spicy 6 chili’s sauce tops a crispy chicken breast. Served on a toasted brioche bread with cool cilantro pesto aioli, pickles, lettuce, and tomato
CHICKEN KABOB$13.99
Hand cut and trimmed chicken breast, marinated, skewered and grilled, served with side salad, and roasted veggies. Side hummus, mixed pickles, pita bread, and choice of Jasmine Rice or Quinoa and a side of tahini garlic sauce
KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS$5.75
6 crispy chicken nuggets served with a side of chips or fries and BBQ sauce
SWEET CHILI GINGER BOWL$10.99
Homemade sweet chili with fresh ginger, sesame oil, served atop crispy chicken nuggets with roast veggies, and choice of Jasmine rice, or Quinoa
SHAWARMA CHICKEN WRAP$8.29
This Classic Beirut style grilled chicken with spices served with tahini sauce and a shmear of hummus, mixed pickles all wrapped in toasted pita bread
CHICKEN TENDERS$13.50
Marinated chicken tenders, lightly breaded and fried crisp. Served with our potato chips or fries.
Location

7632 Campbell Rd. #314

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
