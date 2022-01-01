Angry Dog
Deep Ellum's best bar & grill. Serving you from one location, worldwide, since 1990.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2726 Commerce St • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2726 Commerce St
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Westlake Brewing Company
Craft Brewery & Taproom!
The Nines
Come in and enjoy!
Hawkers Asian Street Food
Come in and enjoy!
Postino Deep Ellum
Come in and enjoy!