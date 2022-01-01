Go
Toast

Angry Dog

Deep Ellum's best bar & grill. Serving you from one location, worldwide, since 1990.

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2726 Commerce St • $

Avg 4.4 (579 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2726 Commerce St

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Westlake Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Craft Brewery & Taproom!

The Nines

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hawkers Asian Street Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Postino Deep Ellum

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston