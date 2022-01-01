Go
Angry Inch Brewing

Located in historic downtown Lakeville,
we make full-flavored, malt-forward beer that’s approachable enough for anyone’s palate.

20841 Holyoke Ave

Popular Items

C - White Rabbit$12.00
ABV 8.0% IBU 30 --
Full bodied creamy Imperial Porter, with a mild vanilla and robust chocolate flavor with a faint orange finish
Four Horsemen Crowler$9.00
ABV 6.7% IBU 86 --
Traditional American IPA, balanced and bitter brewed with Cascade, Centennial, Warrior, & Mount Hood hops
C - Root Beer$6.00
Non-Alcoholic --
A refreshing, handcrafted classic American root beer
C - Forgotten Summer$12.00
ABV 9.2% IBU 26 --
Fragrant citrus aroma, delicate, crisp honey mouthfeel with a soft warming finish like a summer breeze
*Gluten Removed*
C - Four Horsemen$9.00
ABV 7.3% IBU 86 --
Traditional American IPA, balanced and bitter brewed with Cascade, Centennial, Warrior, & Mount Hood hops
Root Beer Crowler$6.00
A refreshing, handcrafted classic American root beer
Never-Ending Crowler$12.00
ABV 6.3% IBU 45 --
Super hazy and juicy, this East Coast IPA is made solely with Mackinac hops carrying cantaloupe and papaya notes
C - Lonely Monk$9.00
ABV 5.2% IBU 13 --
Light, crisp, and refreshing this Belgian Single carries strong stone and tropical fruit characteristics
C - Speedy's Happy Pilz$9.00
ABV 5.5% IBU 27 --
Crisp and light, this Czech Premium Pilsner provides subtle peach and pear notes with a clean finish
C - Never Ending$12.00
ABV 6.5% IBU 45 --
Hazy and juicy, this East Coast IPA is made solely with HBC-692 hops, carrying tropical fruit and herbal notes
Location

20841 Holyoke Ave

Lakeville MN

Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
