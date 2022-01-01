Angry Inch Brewing
Located in historic downtown Lakeville,
we make full-flavored, malt-forward beer that’s approachable enough for anyone’s palate.
20841 Holyoke Ave
Popular Items
Location
20841 Holyoke Ave
Lakeville MN
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Come in and enjoy!!
Celts Craft House
Come on in and enjoy!
Costa Vida - Apple Valley
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
Buck '54 Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!