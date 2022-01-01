Go
Italian
Seafood

Arco Cafe

Open today 12:30 PM - 9:45 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

388 Reviews

$$

886 Amsterdam Ave

New York, NY 10025

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

Mediterranean$13.90
mixed greens, olives, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, gorgonzola, olive oil dressing
Ricotta cavatelli$21.90
with broccoli rabe and pork sausage in garlic and olive oil sauce
Fettuccine$18.90
with beef and veal ragú and pecorino Romano
Branzino$24.90
filet with sauteed broccoli rabe and mashed potatoes
Salmon$25.90
filet with sauteed kale and mashed potatoes
Extra focaccia bread$1.50
Mix & Match$16.90
Malloreddos$16.90
with sausage, tomato sauce and saffron
Spaghetti$18.90
with pecorino Romano and fresh black pepper
Gnocchi$18.90
with mushrooms and pancetta in cream sauce
Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday12:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday12:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday12:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm

Location

886 Amsterdam Ave, New York NY 10025

Directions

