Italian
Seafood
Arco Cafe
Open today 12:30 PM - 9:45 PM
388 Reviews
$$
886 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10025
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|12:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|12:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|12:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Location
886 Amsterdam Ave, New York NY 10025