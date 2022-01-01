Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Yacht Club The Yacht Club

review star

No reviews yet

541 River Road

Edgewater, NJ 07020

Popular Items

Sea Salt Fries

Raw Bar

Oysters 1/2 dozen

$18.00

Clams 1/2 dozen

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Seafood Tower

$45.00

10 oysters, 3 clams, 6 mussels, 4 crawfish, 6 shrimp

Single Oyster

$3.00

Seafood Tower + 1/2 Lobster

$59.00

Seafood Tower + Whole Lobster

$69.00

Salads

Burrata

$17.00

Creamy burrata, Jersey Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze

Greek Salad

$18.00

Vine-ripe tomatoes, english cucumber, red onions, olives, aged feta

Classic Caesar salad

$12.00

Romaine, Parmesan reggianno, and croutons

Arugula

$12.00

Baby Argulua, Cherry tomatoes, blue cheese dressing

Salmon

$12.00

Chicken

$12.00

Shrimps

$12.00

Appetizers

Lobster Bisque

$13.00

Clam Chowder

$12.00

Mussels

$16.00

Garlic wine, and fresh herbs

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Spicy Marinara

Popcorn Shrimp

$17.00

Cilantro Aioli

Crab Cake

$20.00

Roumelade

Guacamole

$12.00

Tri-color corn tortilla chips

Guacamole with crab

$28.00

Guacamole with lobster

$28.00

Fried Oysters

$26.00

Stuffed Clams

$18.00

Burgers & Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Cilantro, Basil, Avocado, Herb Aioli

Snapper Tacos

$14.00

Radish, Shredded Cabbage, Chipotle

Burger

$17.00

Topped with aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, on brioch buns and french fries

Crab Burger

$20.00

Brioche bun with french fries

Entrees

Sea Scallops

$26.00

Flash Fried, with Fries

Ling Clam Sauce

$20.00

Garlic and Herbs

Skirt Steak

$32.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

Fried Shrimp Basket

$18.00

French Fries and Tartar Sauce

Fisherman's Platter

$29.00

Flash Fried Shrimp, Filet of Sole, Shrimp, Calamari

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Beer Battered Code, French Fries, Cole Slaw

NY Steak

$35.00

Baby Ribs

$32.00

Lobster

Lobster 1 1\4p

$40.00

Corn on The Cob, Red Bliss Potatoes

Lobster Club

$28.00

Lobster, Bacon, Avocado, Sprouts, Herb Mayo, Multigrain Toast, French Fries

Lobster BLT

$28.00

On Brioche Bun with French Fries

Brazilian Lobster Tail

$49.00

Garlic Mash, Asparagus Spears, Drawn Butter

Maine Famous Lobster Roll

$28.00

Grilled Lobster Meat, Herb Mayonaise, Served Chilled

Connecticut Famous Lobster Roll

$28.00

Grilled Lobster Meat, Herb Butter, Served Warm

Fish

Red Snapper

$29.00

Served with Sauteed Brocolli

Mahi Mahi

$29.00

Served with Sauteed Brocolli

Grouper

$29.00

Served with Sauteed Brocolli

Salmon

$29.00

Served with Sauteed Brocolli

Branzino

$29.00

Served with Sauteed Brocolli

Sea Bream

$29.00

Served with Sauteed Brocolli

Sides

Sea Salt Fries

$6.00

Mac and Cheese Lobster

$19.00

Sweet Fries

$6.00

Brocolli

$6.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Corn

$6.00

Feta

$10.00

Mac and Cheese

$15.00

Red Potatoes

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Apple Tart

$10.00Out of stock

Lava

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Ice Cream

$10.00

Cone

$5.00

Dessert Plate Fee

$3.00

Kids menu

Kids shrimps basket

$14.00

Kids penne butter sause

$14.00

Kids Penn's with marinara

$14.00

Kids Mac and cheese

$14.00

Chick. Fingers

$14.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

American Seafood Waterfront Dining on the Hudson River.

Location

541 River Road, Edgewater, NJ 07020

Directions

