Asian Mint | Richardson

Enjoy Life, Enjoy Great Asian Food!

300 W. Campbell Rd.

Popular Items

Orange Chicken$14.45
Crispy chicken breast nugget, house made orange sauce, broccoli.
Edamame$5.25
Original Pad Thai$13.95
Thin rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallions, bean sprout, peanut.
Pad See iew$12.95
rice noodle, egg, black soy, broccoli, bok choy.
Summer Rolls$6.45
Fresh rolls, vermicelli rice noodle, hand shredded green leaf lettuce, carrot, mint, chicken, house made peanut sauce. 6 bites.
Egg Rolls$6.45
Fried vegetable rolls, cabbage, carrot, onion, house made sweet & sour sauce. 4 rolls.
Green Basil Fried Rice$12.95
Spicy. Jasmine white rice, black soy, chili, Thai basil, egg, red bell pepper.
Asian Vegetable Stir Fry$13.45
Broccoli, bok choy, mushroom, snap pea, carrot, scallions, white onion, bamboo shoot, cabbage, so healthy.
House Fried Rice$12.95
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallions, white onion, tomato.
Pad Kee Mow$12.95
Spicy. rice noodle, black soy, Thai basil, chili, egg, red bell pepper, tomato, romaine lettuce.
Location

300 W. Campbell Rd.

Richardson TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
