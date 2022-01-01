Go
Athens Souvlaki

Come in and enjoy!! Athens Souvlaki has been serving the Detroit area since 1966 and has been known for its friendly family dining atmosphere. Fresh Greek salads and phenomenal Pita bread are just one great experience to enjoy while at Athens. Many Greek dinner combinations (coming soon to online ordering) Sandwiches, and the Pita Bowl served crispy and hot. A diverse menu at great prices!
645 Griswold • $

Avg 4.2 (56 reviews)

Popular Items

Gyro Sandwich$9.50
Gyro meat served on pita with Yogurt sauce, Tomato and Onion
Med Greek Salad W/Chicken$13.30
Topped with Chicken.
ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.
Lemon Rice$4.99
(Avgolemono)
Pita Bread$2.50
Sm Greek Salad$6.30
Sm Greek Salad W/Chicken$11.25
Topped with Chicken,
Gyro bowl$10.99
Choice of Gyro or Chicken over rice topped with gyro sauce, chopped onion and tomato.
Ranch$1.25
Chicken Strip Pita$9.50
Hand Battered chicken strips with American and Swiss cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
Greek Dressing$1.25
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

645 Griswold

Detroit MI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

